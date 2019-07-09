< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. $2,000 reward offered for arrest in rape of 94-year-old woman FOREST PARK, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Family and attorneys of a 94-year-old woman who reported she was sexually assaulted at her assisted living facility in Clayton County are hoping a reward will help from keeping the case from going cold.</p> <p>Forest Park police said the responded to the 5000 Governor’s Glen Memory Care & Assisted Living Facility located at 5000 Governors Drive around 2:16 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2018. Police said the victim told the nursing staff she was inappropriately touched the previous night by an unknown male.</p> <p>Investigators talked with several people at the home, including staff and resident, as well as collected evidence which was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab, but police said they could not develop a suspect.</p> <p>Tuesday, lawyers for the victim and her son held a press conference announcing a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest. In addition, the son announced he planned on “filing a lawsuit in Clayton County State Court under numerous theories of law.”</p> <p>Police said the case remains open, although it is inactive. Suspect in deadly Newton County hit-and-run arrested in New York

By FOX 5 News 

Posted Jul 09 2019 02:41PM EDT

Updated Jul 09 2019 04:09PM EDT

Officials in New York have arrested an "armed and dangerous" Newton County suspect believed to have run down and killed a man with special needs on the Fourth of July.

At a press conference Tuesday, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown announced that 27-year-old Joshua Anderson was arrested in New York.

Anderson faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and duty to stop at the scene of an accident, according to deputies. Those charges stem from a death of 20-year-old Kevin Marshall on Thursday afternoon.

Police: Gunman released from jail days before shooting Hall County deputy

By FOX 5 News 

Posted Jul 09 2019 03:13PM EDT

Updated Jul 09 2019 04:16PM EDT

Police say one of the suspects believed to be the gunman who shot and killed a Hall County deputy had been released from jail less than a week before the shooting.

On Tuesday, Hall County police released mugshots of the four suspects who allegedly were involved in the deadly incident that took the life of Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, a three-year member of the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officials say, Dixon spotted a car that had been reported stolen. Investigators say the four people inside were believed to have been involved in a number of thefts, with one involving a large number of firearms.

Man hit, killed on I-285 helping stranded driver

By FOX 5 News 

Posted Jul 09 2019 06:42AM EDT

Updated Jul 09 2019 04:10PM EDT

A man was struck and killed trying to help a stranger on Interstate 285 late Monday night. 

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. near Spaghetti Junction in the westbound lanes near the I-85 south ramp. 

DeKalb County police said 36-year-old Jeffery Skerritt stopped to help a stranded driver. According to police, while Skerritt was out of his car, several other cars hit him. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect in deadly Newton County hit-and-run arrested in New York</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 02:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials in New York have arrested an "armed and dangerous" Newton County suspect believed to have run down and killed a man with special needs on the Fourth of July.</p><p>At a press conference Tuesday, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown announced that 27-year-old Joshua Anderson was arrested in New York.</p><p>Anderson faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and duty to stop at the scene of an accident, according to deputies. Those charges stem from a death of 20-year-old Kevin Marshall on Thursday afternoon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-gunman-released-from-jail-5-days-before-shooting-hall-county-deputy" title="Police: Gunman released from jail days before shooting Hall County deputy" data-articleId="417106299" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Proctor%20070919%204%20Mugs_1562699362004.png_7495562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Proctor%20070919%204%20Mugs_1562699362004.png_7495562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Proctor%20070919%204%20Mugs_1562699362004.png_7495562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Proctor%20070919%204%20Mugs_1562699362004.png_7495562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/Proctor%20070919%204%20Mugs_1562699362004.png_7495562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Gunman released from jail days before shooting Hall County deputy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 03:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say one of the suspects believed to be the gunman who shot and killed a Hall County deputy had been released from jail less than a week before the shooting.</p><p>On Tuesday, Hall County police released mugshots of the four suspects who allegedly were involved in the deadly incident that took the life of Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, a three-year member of the Hall County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officials say, Dixon spotted a car that had been reported stolen. Investigators say the four people inside were believed to have been involved in a number of thefts, with one involving a large number of firearms.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-hit-killed-on-i-285-helping-stranded-driver" title="Man hit, killed on I-285 helping stranded driver" data-articleId="417020091" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/V%207A%20OPEN%20285%20at%2085%20wreck_00.00.03.15_1562669095867.png_7492816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/V%207A%20OPEN%20285%20at%2085%20wreck_00.00.03.15_1562669095867.png_7492816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/V%207A%20OPEN%20285%20at%2085%20wreck_00.00.03.15_1562669095867.png_7492816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/V%207A%20OPEN%20285%20at%2085%20wreck_00.00.03.15_1562669095867.png_7492816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/09/V%207A%20OPEN%20285%20at%2085%20wreck_00.00.03.15_1562669095867.png_7492816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man hit, killed on I-285 helping stranded driver</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was struck and killed trying to help a stranger on Interstate 285 late Monday night. </p><p>The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. near Spaghetti Junction in the westbound lanes near the I-85 south ramp. </p><p>DeKalb County police said 36-year-old Jeffery Skerritt stopped to help a stranded driver. 