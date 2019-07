- Family and attorneys of a 94-year-old woman who reported she was sexually assaulted at her assisted living facility in Clayton County are hoping a reward will help from keeping the case from going cold.

Forest Park police said the responded to the 5000 Governor’s Glen Memory Care & Assisted Living Facility located at 5000 Governors Drive around 2:16 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2018. Police said the victim told the nursing staff she was inappropriately touched the previous night by an unknown male.

Investigators talked with several people at the home, including staff and resident, as well as collected evidence which was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab, but police said they could not develop a suspect.

Tuesday, lawyers for the victim and her son held a press conference announcing a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest. In addition, the son announced he planned on “filing a lawsuit in Clayton County State Court under numerous theories of law.”

Police said the case remains open, although it is inactive. Investigators said they welcome any new leads in the case and ask people to call them at 404-366-4141 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).