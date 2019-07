- A fire at a mobile home in Hart County has been ruled as arson.

The fire happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Joe Findley Road. The single-wide mobile home suffered major damage, according to officials.

Investigators have determined that the blaze was intentionally set.

The fire started in the back left side of the home, which has been unoccupied for about one year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.