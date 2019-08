- The mother of a missing woman is on a mission to find her daughter which will take her across the country.

The journey to find Morgan Bauer started at Porterdale Yellow River Park Friday night.

A friend of the family, Sheri Robertson, drove to Newton County from Barrow County, where she lives, to help in the search for Morgan Bauer.

She passed out fliers at the park because Morgan’s family believes it is where her cell phone last pinged back in February of 2106 when she vanished.

Robertson came to the park to set up a Yoga class for Morgan’s mother.

She drove to the park from the Tampa Florida area on the first leg of a nationwide peace, love, and yoga tour to help get the word out about Morgan.

“From here, I’m going to Virginia to New York to Maine and then to Oregon,” said Keenan.

Sherri Keenan said it’s a story which began when Morgan left home in Aberdeen, South Dakota in February 2016 to live with someone she met on Craigslist in Atlanta.

FOX 5 News previously reported on Keenan’s efforts to find Morgan in Atlanta and other parts of metro Atlanta.

She said after getting pushed out of her first housing option Morgan worked at and tried to find more work in exotic dancing.

Atlanta police said the case is still “active” but leads have dried up, prompting a $10,000 reward to help find the now 23-year-old.

“Share her picture and look other people in the face and say hi we’re all real people and this can happen to anyone and let’s be mindful so it doesn’t happen to you,” said Keenan.

She said Morgan has no cell phone activity or financial transactions or social media activity. Adding, she’s grateful friends like Sheri Robertson are helping by spreading the word and spreading fliers.

“At gas stations, the mall, my daughters help me do this we pass them out in parking lots, everywhere, everywhere we go,” said Robinson.

Anyone with information on Morgan Bauer is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Family and friends have also set up their own hot line: 855-MORGANB. That’s 855-667-4262.