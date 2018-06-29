Video: Explosive device thrown onto front porch of West Philadelphia home

- Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate two men they say vandalized a home using an explosive device last week.

The June 23 incident was captured on surveillance video, showing the two men walking by the home on the 5000 block of Woodland Avenue around 9:47 p.m.

Video shows the moment one of the suspects lights what police are calling a small explosive device before tossing it onto the front porch of the property.

The fuse continues to burn as the device rolls up against the house and detonates as both suspects continue to walk west on Woodland Avenue.

Police have described the suspects as two black males, approximately 20-year-old. One suspect was described as having a thin build, the other was described as having a heavy build.

The incident is just one of several involving explosive devices in the last several weeks.

The first incident happened in Kensington back on June 17, when police say two teenage suspects threw a small device inside a Chinese restaurant before running away. The device caused significant damage to the business, but no one was injured.

Then, on June 20, a woman was arrested after investigators say she placed an M-1000 inside an ATM at a Kensington beer distributor, destroying the machine. Police are continuing to search for additional suspects in that incident.

RELATED: