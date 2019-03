- A town in Vermont has elected a new mayor this week.

Their choice? Lincoln the goat.

Lincoln was able to edge out his competition by three votes to win the race to be Fair Haven's next mayor.

As you can imagine, this wasn't a traditional election.

The vote was actually a fundraiser to build a new playground in the town.

While Fair Haven officials did fall short of their financial goals, the townspeople did learn a little bit more about civics.

"Kids got to vote. So when they went to the polling place with their parents, they were able to participate," resident Christopher Stanton said.

The goat won't be required to run City Council meetings or sign bills into law, but since he's a public servant, he's already scheduled to attend a number of public evens over the next year.

FOX 5 reported this story from Atlanta.