It released the black-and-white footage early Friday morning.
Capt. Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, said a Revolutionary Guard patrol ship removed the limpet mine from the Kokuka Courageous.
Iran has denied involvement in Thursday's suspected attacks amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S.
Urban said in a statement the attacks "are a clear threat to international freedom of navigation and freedom of commerce."
He added: "The United States has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the Middle East. However, we will defend our interests."
Posted Jun 13 2019 04:52PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 09:04PM EDT
A teenage boy was fatally shot during a robbery Wednesday in northwest Indiana.
Officers were dispatched at 6:05 p.m. for reports of shots fired in near 51st Avenue and Maryland Street in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police.
Investigators learned that 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera of Merrillville, Indiana, had come to Gary with his father to sell an Xbox to someone they contacted through an online sales app, police and the Lake County coroner’s office said. When they arrived, two males robbed them.
Posted Jun 13 2019 05:55PM EDT
Police in Louisiana say Georgia authorities have arrested a man wanted for a fatal shooting in May outside a Slidell business.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that U.S. marshals arrested 30-year-old Jules Johnson on Tuesday after a brief foot chase at a motel in Marietta, Georgia.
He's accused of shooting a man in the head early May 19 outside a business near Slidell, Louisiana.
Posted Jun 13 2019 05:26PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 09:02PM EDT
Don’t drink and drive a horse drawn carriage. A man in Kentucky was arrested for driving his horse and buggy while under the influence after he collided with a passing car Tuesday.
Smith’s Grove Police Officer Wes Jenkins responded to a collision where 34-year-old Rueben Andy Yoder sideswiped a car at an intersection with his wife and their seven children in the carriage.
Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries, but the car involved in the crash had a small amount of damage to its front bumper.