US home sales climbed 2.5% in May amid lower mortgage rates US home sales climbed 2.5% in May amid lower mortgage rates sales climbed 2.5% in May amid lower mortgage rates"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414117442.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414117442");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414117442-265017346"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20iron%20fence%20blurred%20home%20generic_00.00.34.13_1498857809984_3661820_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20iron%20fence%20blurred%20home%20generic_00.00.34.13_1498857809984_3661820_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20iron%20fence%20blurred%20home%20generic_00.00.34.13_1498857809984_3661820_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20iron%20fence%20blurred%20home%20generic_00.00.34.13_1498857809984_3661820_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20iron%20fence%20blurred%20home%20generic_00.00.34.13_1498857809984_3661820_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414117442-265017346" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20iron%20fence%20blurred%20home%20generic_00.00.34.13_1498857809984_3661820_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20iron%20fence%20blurred%20home%20generic_00.00.34.13_1498857809984_3661820_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20iron%20fence%20blurred%20home%20generic_00.00.34.13_1498857809984_3661820_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/06/30/real%20estate%20iron%20fence%20blurred%20home%20generic_00.00.34.13_1498857809984_3661820_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, By JOSH BOAK, AP Economics Writer
Posted Jun 21 2019 09:46PM EDT help buyers overcome affordability challenges.</p><p>The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.34 million last month, up from 5.21 million in April.</p><p>The recent gains likely came from reduced borrowing costs that made it easier to finance a home. Rates for the 30-year mortgage are averaging 3.84% this week, down sharply from 4.57% a year ago, according to the mortgage buying company Freddie Mac.</p><p>"The market no longer faces the climbing mortgage rates or poor stock market performance that helped set the stage for last year's declines - and existing home sales are bouncing back slowly," said Matthew Speakman, an economist at the real estate company Zillow.</p><p>Still, the real estate market has yet to shake off last year's slump. Home sales fell 1.1 percent from a year ago.</p><p>The faster pace of sales also boosted prices. The median sales price in May was $277,700, a 4.8 percent increase from last year.</p><p>More homes have come onto the market in the past year, but it's been insufficient to inject a meaningful amount of inventory that would give would-be buyers more choices.</p><p>Sales listings have increased 2.7 percent from a year ago to 1.92 million homes. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Kids held by Border Patrol describe disturbing conditions
Posted Jun 21 2019 07:26PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 07:45PM EDT 2 more U.S. deaths reported as Dominican official calls spate of tourist deaths 'exaggerated'
By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted Jun 21 2019 03:21PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 08:13PM EDT
A 41-year-old man from Kansas and a 69-year-old woman from Pennsylvania both died after falling critically ill at Dominican Republic resorts, according to a Fox News report, adding to the spate of U.S. tourist deaths reported across the Caribbean island nation.
The families of Chris Palmer, an Army veteran who died on April 18, 2018, and Barbara Diane Maser-Mitchell, a retired nurse who died on Sept. 17, 2016, came forward to the network to report their deaths.
The State Department confirmed the deaths to Fox News on Thursday. Washington, D.C. may become next city to allow residents to issue each other parking tickets
Posted Jun 21 2019 03:43PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 09:15PM EDT
WASHINGTON (FOX NEWS) — A small army of Washington, D.C. residents may soon be teaming up with police to bust owners of illegally parked vehicles -- if the city moves forward with a bill aimed at getting "more eyes on the street."
A plan recently introduced in the District of Columbia Council calls for officials to train 80 residents on how they can use their smartphones to take pictures of vehicles illegally parked in locations such as crosswalks, bicycle lanes and in front of hydrants. The images, according to the New York Times, would then be submitted through a special app for review by city employees – and those found in violation would be sent a parking ticket, with a chance to appeal.
"We wanted to look creatively at what could be done here," Councilman Charles Allen, the bill's sponsor, told the newspaper. 