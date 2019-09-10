< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. UPS to hold holiday hiring steady at about 100,000 d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428156823");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428156823-428156829"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/V%20UPS%20HIRING%20_00.00.43.02_1568124960425.png_7648809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/V%20UPS%20HIRING%20_00.00.43.02_1568124960425.png_7648809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/V%20UPS%20HIRING%20_00.00.43.02_1568124960425.png_7648809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/V%20UPS%20HIRING%20_00.00.43.02_1568124960425.png_7648809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/V%20UPS%20HIRING%20_00.00.43.02_1568124960425.png_7648809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428156823-428156829" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/V%20UPS%20HIRING%20_00.00.43.02_1568124960425.png_7648809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/V%20UPS%20HIRING%20_00.00.43.02_1568124960425.png_7648809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/V%20UPS%20HIRING%20_00.00.43.02_1568124960425.png_7648809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/V%20UPS%20HIRING%20_00.00.43.02_1568124960425.png_7648809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/V%20UPS%20HIRING%20_00.00.43.02_1568124960425.png_7648809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div Posted Sep 10 2019 10:15AM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 10:17AM EDT UPS is also counting on automation to keep up with the constant growth in online shopping.</p><p>Delivery rival FedEx and major retailers are expected to lay out their plans in the next few weeks.</p><p>The official unemployment rate is just 3.7%, and the tight job market will make it harder - and more expensive - for those companies to fill seasonal jobs.</p><p>Danelle McCusker, the head of U.S. human resources, said UPS paid an average of $10.10 per hour for seasonal workers last year. This year, under a new labor contract, pay rates will range from $14 an hour up to, for truck drivers, $30 an hour, she said.</p><p>"Some markets are a bit more competitive, and we will adjust" wages higher and even offer bonuses of $100 to $250, McCusker said, citing San Diego as an example.</p><p>Other employers are likely to boost pay, too.</p><p>"Last year, there was a flirtation with $15 an hour," said Tony Lee, a vice president at the Society for Human Resource Management. "This year, $15 an hour seems pretty solid" among nationwide employers, "which puts real pressure on the mom-and-pops, who may not be able to afford $15 an hour."</p><p>Lee said those smaller, local employers will try to counter by offering more flexible schedules - something that often is not possible at the big retail and delivery firms.</p><p>Last year, UPS held job fairs at 170 locations around the country on a single day in October to recruit for seasonal workers including package handlers and drivers. McCusker said the company is considering similar events this fall.</p><p>The volume of packages running through the UPS network roughly doubles during the holidays, compared with the rest of the year, and forecasting the right number of seasonal workers - and when to bring them on the job - can be critical.</p><p>Two years ago, UPS underestimated a surge in early shopping right around Thanksgiving, and many shipments were delayed. UPS wound up spending an extra $125 million to catch up and reduce delays.</p><p>UPS says that in recent years, about one-third of people hired for seasonal jobs land full-time jobs with the company when the holidays are over.</p><p>Atlanta-based United Parcel Service Co. is also relying on more automation to increase package-sorting capacity. The company is opening or upgrading about 20 facilities - after a similar number of new or retrofitted centers last year - and estimates that the new buildings are 35% more efficient. The company is also raising the percentage of packages that can be sorted with automation, reducing the number that require handling by workers.</p><p>FedEx hired about 50,000 seasonal workers last year. Big retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart also looked for tens of thousands of extra workers during the holidays. More National News Stories

Driver dies and 7 children are injured as school bus crashes

Posted Sep 10 2019 04:49PM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 05:35PM EDT

A school bus driver is dead and seven children are injured as a school bus rolled over in northern Mississippi.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol tells local news outlets that the driver died in the Tuesday morning incident, with the bus ending up on its side in a ditch.

Benton County school Superintendent Steve Bostick tells WMC-TV he believes the driver, Chester Cole, had some kind of medical emergency. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Mississippi_bus_crash_0_7649818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Mississippi_bus_crash_0_7649818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Mississippi_bus_crash_0_7649818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Mississippi_bus_crash_0_7649818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/Mississippi_bus_crash_0_7649818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Driver killed, several children injured in school bus crash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Driver dies and 7 children are injured as school bus crashes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 04:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A school bus driver is dead and seven children are injured as a school bus rolled over in northern Mississippi.</p><p>The Mississippi Highway Patrol tells local news outlets that the driver died in the Tuesday morning incident, with the bus ending up on its side in a ditch.</p><p>Benton County school Superintendent Steve Bostick tells WMC-TV he believes the driver, Chester Cole, had some kind of medical emergency. Bostick says Cole had been working for the school district for five years.

Mexican national gets 6 years for selling heroin, fentanyl

Posted Sep 10 2019 03:28PM EDT

A Mexican national who pleaded guilty to trafficking 500,000 fatal doses of fentanyl has been sentenced to about six years in prison.

A statement from U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst says 53-year-old Pablo Vega-Ontanon was sentenced Monday to 74 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

The statement says Vega-Ontanon was living in Georgia without proper documentation. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mexican national gets 6 years for selling heroin, fentanyl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 03:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Mexican national who pleaded guilty to trafficking 500,000 fatal doses of fentanyl has been sentenced to about six years in prison.</p><p>A statement from U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst says 53-year-old Pablo Vega-Ontanon was sentenced Monday to 74 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.</p><p>The statement says Vega-Ontanon was living in Georgia without proper documentation. It says Vega-Ontanon, Eder Ortega-Cassarubias and Eric Estudillo-Carrazco traveled to Mississippi to sell heroin to a confidential informant and were found with nine kilograms of heroin and one kilogram of fentanyl, which can produce 500,000 fatal doses.

Apple is expected to unveil iPhones echoing last year's models

Posted Sep 10 2019 09:32AM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 09:33AM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhone models that are so similar to last year's lineup, they may be upstaged by details about the company's upcoming video service.

The company will show off its latest iPhones Tuesday at an annual hardware showcase. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apple is expected to unveil iPhones echoing last year's models</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 09:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 09:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhone models that are so similar to last year's lineup, they may be upstaged by details about the company's upcoming video service.</p><p>The company will show off its latest iPhones Tuesday at an annual hardware showcase. But the buzz surrounding its best-selling products has waned, as have sales, in the absence of compelling new features.

IPhone shipments are down 25% so far this year, according to the research firm IDC, putting more pressure on Apple to generate revenue from services such as music streaming, product repairs, revenue sharing from apps and ad commissions from making Google the default search engine. (Photo credit: HBO)" title="hbopress_child911documentary_091019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>HBO produces documentary to help kids understand 9/11</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frozen-dragon-of-the-north-scientists-identify-previously-unknown-species-of-giant-flying-reptile"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/dinosaur%20THUMB_1568166811127.jpg_7649929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A University of Southern California scientist and colleagues have identified a new species of giant flying reptile, which they call the “Frozen Dragon of the North,” according to USC. 