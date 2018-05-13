< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var United Airlines to lay off 100 in Houston, outsource jobs id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407549730" data-article-version="1.0">United Airlines to lay off 100 in Houston, outsource jobs</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-407549730" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=United Airlines to lay off 100 in Houston, outsource jobs&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/united-airlines-to-lay-off-100-in-houston-outsource-jobs-1" data-title="United Airlines to lay off 100 in Houston, outsource jobs" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/united-airlines-to-lay-off-100-in-houston-outsource-jobs-1" addthis:title="United Airlines to lay off 100 in Houston, outsource jobs"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407549730.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407549730");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407549730-396844859"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/13/emiel-molenaar-653339-unsplash_1526231535891_5499131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/13/emiel-molenaar-653339-unsplash_1526231535891_5499131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/13/emiel-molenaar-653339-unsplash_1526231535891_5499131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/13/emiel-molenaar-653339-unsplash_1526231535891_5499131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/13/emiel-molenaar-653339-unsplash_1526231535891_5499131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Emiel Molenaar via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Emiel Molenaar via Unsplash</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407549730-396844859" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/13/emiel-molenaar-653339-unsplash_1526231535891_5499131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/13/emiel-molenaar-653339-unsplash_1526231535891_5499131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/13/emiel-molenaar-653339-unsplash_1526231535891_5499131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/13/emiel-molenaar-653339-unsplash_1526231535891_5499131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/13/emiel-molenaar-653339-unsplash_1526231535891_5499131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Emiel Molenaar via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Emiel Molenaar via Unsplash</figcaption> </figure> <a Posted May 17 2019 04:16PM EDT It did not identify the contractor that will handle accounting of revenue from passengers.</p> <p>A United spokeswoman said Friday the airline is providing job-search help. She says about 1,200 workers will remain in the downtown building to perform work in information technology, accounting and government affairs.</p> <p>United has about 12,000 employees in Houston, including workers based at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.</p> <p>Chicago-based United is the nation's third-biggest airline by revenue behind American Airlines and Delta Air Lines. case under investigation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/4_year_old_boy_dies_after_visit_to_Oakla_0_7287068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/4_year_old_boy_dies_after_visit_to_Oakla_0_7287068_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/4_year_old_boy_dies_after_visit_to_Oakla_0_7287068_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/4_year_old_boy_dies_after_visit_to_Oakla_0_7287068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/17/4_year_old_boy_dies_after_visit_to_Oakla_0_7287068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="State regulators are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy who died after undergoing a procedure at a dental office in Oakland. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4-year-old boy dies after visit to Oakland dental office; case under investigation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 12:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 01:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>State regulators are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy who died after undergoing a procedure at a dental office in Oakland. </p><p>The Dental Board of California (DBC) has launched an investigation after four-year-old Lý Trí Dũng was treated at the Youthful Tooth office on April 24. </p><p>The boy’s family said after two doses of anesthesia, the boy stopped breathing. He was then rushed to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland where he was pronounced dead the next evening. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/local-news/once-homeless-dc-native-who-earned-full-ride-to-georgetown-university-prepares-for-graduation" title="Once homeless, DC native who earned full ride to Georgetown University prepares for graduation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/17/Georgetown_senior_prepares_for_graduatio_0_7286908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/17/Georgetown_senior_prepares_for_graduatio_0_7286908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/17/Georgetown_senior_prepares_for_graduatio_0_7286908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/17/Georgetown_senior_prepares_for_graduatio_0_7286908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/17/Georgetown_senior_prepares_for_graduatio_0_7286908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It’s a success story that has the power to inspire all of us. FOX 5 first told you about Rashema Melson five years ago. The Southeast D.C. native gained a full scholarship to Georgetown University all while living in a homeless shelter." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Once homeless, DC native who earned full ride to Georgetown University prepares for graduation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ike Ejiochi, FOX 5 DC</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 09:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 01:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s a success story that has the power to inspire all of us. FOX 5 first told you about Rashema Melson five years ago. The Southeast D.C. native gained a full scholarship to Georgetown University all while living in a homeless shelter. Now, she’s graduating with a whole new perspective on life. FOX 5’s Ike Ejiochi spoke to her on the eve of her graduation as she reflects on her time in college.</p><p>“I feel accomplished. I feel like I did something worthy,” said Rashema Melson. </p><p>We all have goals in life — Rashema Melson wanted to get into college. Despite being homeless at the time, she managed to gain a full scholarship to Georgetown five years ago. Now, she says her aspirations are expanding.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/storm-chasers-track-tornadoes-as-they-touch-down-in-kansas" title="Storm chasers track tornadoes as they touch down in Kansas" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/17/kansas%20wx.mpg.21_54_30_55.Still001_1558145117897.jpg_7285196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/17/kansas%20wx.mpg.21_54_30_55.Still001_1558145117897.jpg_7285196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/17/kansas%20wx.mpg.21_54_30_55.Still001_1558145117897.jpg_7285196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/17/kansas%20wx.mpg.21_54_30_55.Still001_1558145117897.jpg_7285196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/17/kansas%20wx.mpg.21_54_30_55.Still001_1558145117897.jpg_7285196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Storm chasers track tornadoes as they touch down in Kansas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 10:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Storm chasers in Kansas followed as black clouds sprouted tornadoes Friday night. </p><p>News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor from KWTV/KOTV were driving near Meade, Kansas when clouds began to swirl.</p><p>As they drove down a highway, the beginnings of a twister tossed a semi tractor-trailer onto its side, right in front of them. 