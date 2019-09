House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump after an intelligence community whistleblower came forward with a complaint last month reportedly relating to Trump’s communications with the president of Ukraine. In her announcement of the official inquiry, Pelosi accused the president of “betrayal of his oath of office and betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.”

But what happens now?

The House has initiated impeachment proceedings more than 60 times in U.S. history, but less than a third of those cases have resulted in full impeachments.