Trump urges Roy Moore not to run for Senate seat data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409537194-409537169"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409537194-409537169" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Getty_RoyMoore_052919_1559138308874_7322802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409537194" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - President Donald Trump warned Wednesday the "consequences will be devastating" for his party and policies if Alabama Republican Roy Moore seeks a U.S. Senate seat again in 2020 after his last campaign was battered by allegations of long-ago sexual harassment of teenagers.</p><p>Moore lost in the once-reliably red state in a 2017 special election amid the sexual misconduct allegations , which he denied. He told The Associated Press earlier this month that he is considering another campaign next year.</p><p>Trump, who backed Moore in 2017 despite the allegations, tweeted "I have NOTHING against Roy Moore," but warned that "Roy Moore cannot win." He added that if Democrat Doug Jones retains the seat in 2020, "many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost."</p><p>Trump's comments come as national Republicans have tried to keep Moore out of the race.</p><p>Moore's nomination could have national repercussions. Democrats could accuse the GOP of ignoring the #MeToo movement and coddling a man accused of sexual misconduct. Moore says he expects to announce a decision in mid-June.</p><p>Republicans control the U.S. Senate 53-47 and view defeating Jones as a top priority. Special counsel Robert Mueller to make first public statement on Russia investigation Wednesday

(AP) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller will make his first public statement on the results of his nearly two-year long Russia investigation on Wednesday.

That's according to the Justice Department, which said he would speak at 11 a.m. Mueller has not spoken publicly since he was appointed in May 2017.

Mueller investigated Russia meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with Donald Trump's campaign.

Amber Alert for 2-year-old girl from northeast Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from northeast Texas.

Ariel Smith is missing from Henderson. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Special counsel Robert Mueller to make first public statement on Russia investigation Wednesday

Posted May 29 2019 09:45AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 09:51AM EDT

(AP) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller will make his first public statement on the results of his nearly two-year long Russia investigation on Wednesday.

That's according to the Justice Department, which said he would speak at 11 a.m. Mueller has not spoken publicly since he was appointed in May 2017.

Mueller investigated Russia meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with Donald Trump's campaign.

Amber Alert for 2-year-old girl from northeast Texas

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted May 29 2019 07:02AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 08:29AM EDT

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from northeast Texas.

Ariel Smith is missing from Henderson. She was last seen around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the alert, 41-year-old Lamarcus Smith is a suspect. He may be driving a red 2011 GMC with Texas Disabled Veteran License Plates DV9SLM.

Texas man becomes oldest living kidney donor

Posted May 29 2019 06:21AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 07:09AM EDT

A Texas man is making history for his amazing act of kindness.

At 84 years old, Frank Dewhurst is official the oldest living kidney donor in the country.

Dewhurst is giving his kidney to his neighbor, 72-year-old Linda Nall. 