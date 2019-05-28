< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Indiana, Ohio Image Gallery 4 PHOTOS src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="OHIO TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.29.24_1559051457199.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/OHIO%20TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.14.00_1559051457051.png_7318265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409311849-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="OHIO TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.14.00_1559051457051.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/OHIO%20TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.08.06_1559051454685.png_7318263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409311849-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="OHIO TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.08.06_1559051454685.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409311849-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/OHIO%20TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.01.04_1559051454794.png_7318264_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="OHIO TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.01.04_1559051454794.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/OHIO%20TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.29.24_1559051457199.png_7318266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="OHIO TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.29.24_1559051457199.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/OHIO%20TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.14.00_1559051457051.png_7318265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="OHIO TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.14.00_1559051457051.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/OHIO%20TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.08.06_1559051454685.png_7318263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="OHIO TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.08.06_1559051454685.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/OHIO%20TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.29.24_1559051457199.png_7318266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="OHIO TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.29.24_1559051457199.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/OHIO%20TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.14.00_1559051457051.png_7318265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="OHIO TORNADO_WAGA9ac9_146.mxf_00.00.14.00_1559051457051.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: Posted May 28 2019 09:51AM EDT

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another. Six suspected tornadoes were reported in Iowa, five in Nebraska, four in Illinois, three in Minnesota, while one suspected tornado was reported in Idaho in the West.</p><p>At least half a dozen communities from eastern Indiana through central Ohio suffered damage, according to the National Weather Service. The storms damaged homes, blew out windows, toppled trees and left debris so thick that at one point, highway crews had to use snowplows to clear an interstate.</p><p>In Indiana, at least 75 homes were damaged in Pendleton and the nearby community of Huntsville, said Madison County Emergency Management spokesman Todd Harmeson. No serious injuries were reported in the area or other parts of the state.</p><p>Madison County authorities said roads in Pendleton, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, are blocked with trees, downed power lines and utility poles. Pendleton High School is open as a shelter.</p><p>The National Weather Service said a survey team will investigate damage in Madison County and possibly in Henry County. Another team may survey damage in Tippecanoe County.</p><p>Some of the heaviest hits were recorded in towns just outside Dayton, Ohio, where officials were still assessing damage.</p><p>In Vandalia, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) directly north of Dayton, Francis Dutmers and his wife were headed for the basement and safety Monday night when the storm hit with "a very loud roar."</p><p>"I just got down on all fours and covered my head with my hands," said Dutmers, who said the winds blew out windows around his house, filled rooms with storm debris, and took down most of his trees. But he and his wife were not injured and the house is still livable, he said.</p><p>The National Weather Service tweeted Monday night that a "large and dangerous tornado" hit near Trotwood, Ohio, eight miles (12 kilometers) northwest of Dayton. Several apartment buildings were damaged or destroyed, including the Westbrooke Village Apartment complex, where an aerial photo shows the roof blown off entirely.</p><p>Just before midnight, not 40 minutes after that tornado cut through, the weather service tweeted that another one was traversing its path, churning up debris densely enough to be seen on radar.</p><p>The aftermath left some lanes of Interstate 75 blocked north of Dayton. Trucks with plows were scraping tree branches and rubble to the side to get the major north-south route reopened, according to Matt Bruning, a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation.</p><p>Trying to clear the debris in the middle of the night is a difficult task, complicated by darkness and downed power lines, Bruning said.</p><p>"We'll do a more thorough cleaning after we get lanes opened," he told The Associated Press by text early Tuesday, noting that tow trucks would have to haul off damaged vehicles along the roadway, too.</p><p>In Trotwood, Mayor Mary McDonald reported "catastrophic damage" in the community of some 24,500 people. Hara Arena, idled in recent years after decades as a popular sports and entertainment venue, sustained "a huge amount of damage."</p><p>The mayor said five busloads of displaced residents have been taken to a church offering temporary shelter while the American Red Cross assesses needs.</p><p>In Brookville, west of Dayton, the storm tore roofs off schools, destroyed a barn and heavily damaged houses.</p><p>Crews were also clearing debris in two other counties northwest of Dayton.</p><p>In Dayton, the storm caused a few minor injuries but no reported fatalities. Dayton Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne called that "pretty miraculous" during a Tuesday morning briefing. Payne attributed the good news to people heeding early warnings about the storm.</p><p>Residents say sirens started going off around 10:30 p.m. Monday ahead of the storm.</p><p>Mayor Nan Whaley urged residents to check on neighbors, especially those who are housebound. Multiple schools in the area were closed or had delayed starts Tuesday.</p><p>City Manager Shelley Dickstein said a boil advisory has been issued for residents after the storms cut power to Dayton's pump stations, and that generators are being rushed in.</p><p>The response will require a "multi-day restoration effort," utility Dayton Power & Light said in an early morning tweet. The company said 64,000 of its customers alone were without power.</p><p>In Montgomery County, which includes Dayton, Sheriff Rob Streck said many roads were impassable. The Montgomery County sheriff's office initially said the Northridge High School gymnasium would serve as an emergency shelter in Dayton but later said it wasn't useable.</p><p>The latest apparent tornadoes came two nights after a twister struck a motel and mobile home park in El Reno, Oklahoma, killing two people and injuring 29. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that that he spoke from Japan with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and told him that the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the "federal government are fully behind him and the great people of Oklahoma."</p><p>___</p><p>Associated Press writer David Runk contributed to this report from Detroit. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MacKenzie Bezos pledges to give half her fortune to charity</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MacKenzie Bezos is pledging half her fortune to charity, following in the footsteps of billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.</p><p>The ex-wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos finalized her divorce in April and reportedly got a stake in the online shopping giant worth over $35 billion.</p><p>The Giving Pledge was started in 2010 by 40 of the wealthiest people in the U.S. It involves billionaires pledging more than half of their wealth to charitable causes either while they are alive or in their wills.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/japan-bus-stop-stabbing-wounds-19-kills-up-to-3" title="Man stabs kids at Japan bus stop; at least 19 people wounded" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/T%20JAPAN%20STABBING_00.00.00.00_1559011607185.png_7317316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/T%20JAPAN%20STABBING_00.00.00.00_1559011607185.png_7317316_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/T%20JAPAN%20STABBING_00.00.00.00_1559011607185.png_7317316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/T%20JAPAN%20STABBING_00.00.00.00_1559011607185.png_7317316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/27/T%20JAPAN%20STABBING_00.00.00.00_1559011607185.png_7317316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An aerial photo shows a site where a dozen of people reportedly are stabbed on a street in Tama Ward, Kawasaki Prefecture on May 28, 2019. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man stabs kids at Japan bus stop; at least 19 people wounded</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 09:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 11:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press</p><p>TOKYO (AP) -- A man carrying a knife in each hand and screaming "I will kill you" attacked a group of schoolchildren waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo on Tuesday, wounding at least 19 people, including 13 children, Japanese authorities and media said.</p><p>The victims were lined up at a bus stop near Noborito Park in Kawasaki City when a man in his 40s or 50s attacked. NHK national television, quoting police, said that the suspect died after slashing himself in the neck. Police wouldn't immediately confirm the report or provide or other specific details.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mexican-officials-246-cocaine-packages-extracted-from-body-of-man-who-died-mid-flight" title="Mexican officials: 246 cocaine packages extracted from body of man who died mid-flight" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mexican officials: 246 cocaine packages extracted from body of man who died mid-flight</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 09:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SONORA, Mexico (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Attorney General's office in Mexico's Sonora state said forensics staff members have found over 200 bags of cocaine inside the body of a man who died onboard a plane.</p><p>According to information made available on Sunday via the office's unverified Twitter and Facebook pages, said the body is that of a 42-year-old man of Japanese origin who was only identified as Udo N. The plane was flying from Mexico City to Tokyo's Narita Airport, but the man is noted to have come from Bogota, Columbia.</p><p>The incident, according to the statement, was reported by officials at the General Ignacio Pesqueira García International Airport in Hermosillo early Friday morning, when the plane made an emergency landing. 