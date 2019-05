- A Texas man is making history for his amazing act of kindness.

At 84 years old, Frank Dewhurst is official the oldest living kidney donor in the country.

Dewhurst is giving his kidney to his neighbor, 72-year-old Linda Nall.

He made the decision after she posted a sign in front of her house seeking a donor.

After talking it over with his wife, Dewhurst showed up at Nall's door and volunteered to save her life.

