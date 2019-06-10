< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/logo-fox-5-atlanta-waga-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 74°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta">Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/national-news/teen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860_7369629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Teen says hot wings made him drive over 100mph"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/national-news/teen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph">Teen says hot wings made him drive over 100mph</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20GIRL%20SCOUT%20TROOP%20HELPS%20HOMELESS%207A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png_7368991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless">Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/police-investigating-deadly-shooting-in-southwest-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20LINKS%20DR%20SHOOTING_00.00.05.08_1560161188745.png_7368983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police investigating deadly shooting in Southwest Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/police-investigating-deadly-shooting-in-southwest-atlanta">Police investigating deadly shooting in Southwest Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta">Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/national-news/teen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph">Teen says hot wings made him drive over 100mph</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless">Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/police-investigating-deadly-shooting-in-southwest-atlanta">Police investigating deadly shooting in Southwest Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/mother-arrested-after-hours-long-search-for-son">Mother arrested after hours-long search for son</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/car-burglary-spree-in-henry-county-neighborhood">Car burglary spree in Henry County neighborhood</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta">Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20GIRL%20SCOUT%20TROOP%20HELPS%20HOMELESS%207A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png_7368991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless">Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-darlene-mccoy-weighs-in-on-actress-putting-up-billboard-to-get-tyler-perry-s-attention"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Praise's Darlene McCoy weighs in on actress putting up billboard to get Tyler Perry's attention"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-darlene-mccoy-weighs-in-on-actress-putting-up-billboard-to-get-tyler-perry-s-attention">Praise's Darlene McCoy weighs in on actress putting up billboard to get Tyler Perry's attention</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/the-queso-truck-stops-by-good-day-atlanta-with-cheesy-treats"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/WAGA_QuesoFoodTruck_060719_1559929604344_7364093_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Queso Truck stops by Good Day Atlanta with cheesy treats"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/the-queso-truck-stops-by-good-day-atlanta-with-cheesy-treats">The Queso Truck stops by Good Day Atlanta with cheesy treats</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta">Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless">Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-darlene-mccoy-weighs-in-on-actress-putting-up-billboard-to-get-tyler-perry-s-attention">Praise's Darlene McCoy weighs in on actress putting up billboard to get Tyler Perry's attention</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/the-queso-truck-stops-by-good-day-atlanta-with-cheesy-treats">The Queso Truck stops by Good Day Atlanta with cheesy treats</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/iyanla-vanzant-on-good-day-atlanta">Iyanla Vanzant on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/celebrating-national-doughnut-day-at-five-daughters-bakery">Celebrating National Doughnut Day at Five Daughters Bakery</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta">Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20GIRL%20SCOUT%20TROOP%20HELPS%20HOMELESS%207A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png_7368991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless">Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-darlene-mccoy-weighs-in-on-actress-putting-up-billboard-to-get-tyler-perry-s-attention"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Praise's Darlene McCoy weighs in on actress putting up billboard to get Tyler Perry's attention"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-darlene-mccoy-weighs-in-on-actress-putting-up-billboard-to-get-tyler-perry-s-attention">Praise's Darlene McCoy weighs in on actress putting up billboard to get Tyler Perry's attention</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/the-queso-truck-stops-by-good-day-atlanta-with-cheesy-treats"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/WAGA_QuesoFoodTruck_060719_1559929604344_7364093_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Queso Truck stops by Good Day Atlanta with cheesy treats"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/the-queso-truck-stops-by-good-day-atlanta-with-cheesy-treats">The Queso Truck stops by Good Day Atlanta with cheesy treats</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta">Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless">Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-darlene-mccoy-weighs-in-on-actress-putting-up-billboard-to-get-tyler-perry-s-attention">Praise's Darlene McCoy weighs in on actress putting up billboard to get Tyler Perry's attention</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/the-queso-truck-stops-by-good-day-atlanta-with-cheesy-treats">The Queso Truck stops by Good Day Atlanta with cheesy treats</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/iyanla-vanzant-on-good-day-atlanta">Iyanla Vanzant on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/celebrating-national-doughnut-day-at-five-daughters-bakery">Celebrating National Doughnut Day at Five Daughters Bakery</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=01378581"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7058_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7058"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7058_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7058_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411755683'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1728_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1728"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1728_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1728_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411755683'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411755683" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411755683" data-article-version="1.0">Teen says hot wings made him drive over 100mph</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411755683" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Teen says hot wings made him drive over 100mph&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/teen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph" data-title="Teen says hot wings made him drive over 100mph" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/teen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph" addthis:title="Teen says hot wings made him drive over 100mph"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411755683.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411755683");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411755683_411755256_142030"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411755683_411755256_142030";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411755256","video":"572884","title":"Speeding%20teen%20blames%20chicken%20wings","caption":"Speeding%20teen%20blames%20chicken%20wings","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2FSpeeding_teen_blames_chicken_wings_0_7369623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2FSpeeding_teen_blames_chicken_wings_572884_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654776700%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D-H6HW-NpJvMaeozafbe3zI8QvUE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnational-news%2Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"}},"createDate":"Jun 10 2019 08:11AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411755683_411755256_142030",video:"572884",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Speeding_teen_blames_chicken_wings_0_7369623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Speeding%2520teen%2520blames%2520chicken%2520wings",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/10/Speeding_teen_blames_chicken_wings_572884_1800.mp4?Expires=1654776700&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-H6HW-NpJvMaeozafbe3zI8QvUE",eventLabel:"Speeding%20teen%20blames%20chicken%20wings-411755256",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnational-news%2Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/teen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411755683"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:11AM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411755683" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411755683-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411755683-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860_7369629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411755683-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860_7369629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411755683-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20HOT%20WINGS%20SPEEDING%207A_00.00.04.01_1560168866938.png_7369630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411755683-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V HOT WINGS SPEEDING 7A_00.00.04.01_1560168866938.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411755683-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860_7369629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20HOT%20WINGS%20SPEEDING%207A_00.00.04.01_1560168866938.png_7369630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V HOT WINGS SPEEDING 7A_00.00.04.01_1560168866938.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411755683');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot);\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860_7369629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20HOT%20WINGS%20SPEEDING%207A_00.00.04.01_1560168866938.png_7369630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V HOT WINGS SPEEDING 7A_00.00.04.01_1560168866938.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/teen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph" data-title="Teen says hot wings made him drive over 100mph" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/teen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph" addthis:title="Teen says hot wings made him drive over 100mph" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/national-news/teen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411755683" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MANITOBA, Canada (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A Canadian teenager's appetite and need for speed got him in trouble with the police.</p><p>The Royal Canadian Mounted Police chased down the 16-year-old near Manitoba.</p><p>According to officials, the teen was going more than 100 miles per hour.</p><p>When police asked him why he was driving so fast, the teenager blamed his stomach.</p><p>He told them he ate too many hot wings and was rushing to find a bathroom.</p><p>Police fined the teen nearly $900, or roughly 960 hot wings.</p><p><em>FOX 5 News reporting from Atlanta</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story411755683 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story411755683 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-411755683",i="relatedHeadlines-411755683",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9287"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9287_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9287_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411755683'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3613_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3613"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"565784" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/national-news/president-trump-suspends-plan-to-impose-tariff-on-mexican-products" title="President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico.</p><p>The President announced his decision in two tweets made on his verified Twitter account.</p><p>I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to....</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/no-need-to-worry-about-the-football-field-sized-asteroid-that-is-headed-in-earths-direction-space" title="No need to worry about the football-field-sized asteroid headed towards Earth, space agency says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Space_agencies_don_t_want_you_to_worry_a_0_7365734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Space_agencies_don_t_want_you_to_worry_a_0_7365734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Space_agencies_don_t_want_you_to_worry_a_0_7365734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Space_agencies_don_t_want_you_to_worry_a_0_7365734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Space_agencies_don_t_want_you_to_worry_a_0_7365734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The European Space Agency put together a list of all the most dangerous or concerning objects in space, and they just added an asteroid that’s roughly the size of a football field heading directly for us — but not to worry." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>No need to worry about the football-field-sized asteroid headed towards Earth, space agency says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The European Space Agency put together a list of all the most dangerous or concerning objects in space, and they just added an asteroid that’s roughly the size of a football field heading directly for us — but not to worry.</p><p>That’s because the asteroid, known as 2006 QV89 , is only has a one in 7,000 chance of actually hitting Earth later this year.</p><p>In case you are worried those odds are still not in your favor, you have a higher risk of dying from excessive cold, which has a 1 in 6,045 chance of happening.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss" title="Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Lesbian_couple_brutally_beaten_by_group__0_7365293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Lesbian_couple_brutally_beaten_by_group__0_7365293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Lesbian_couple_brutally_beaten_by_group__0_7365293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Lesbian_couple_brutally_beaten_by_group__0_7365293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Lesbian_couple_brutally_beaten_by_group__0_7365293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A lesbian couple was beaten and robbed by a group of men after the women refused to kiss in front of them while riding a bus in London." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A lesbian couple was severely beaten and robbed by four men while they rode a bus in London in late May, and local authorities made arrests in the case Friday.</p><p>The attack happened May 30, when the two women boarded the Night Bus after a date in West Hampstead.</p><p>Melania Geymonat, 28, who moved to London from Uruguay in February, shared a photo of herself and her American girlfriend Chris covered in blood on Facebook . She recounted what happened to them that night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/teen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860_7369629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teen says hot wings made him drive over 100mph</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20GIRL%20SCOUT%20TROOP%20HELPS%20HOMELESS%207A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png_7368991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P GIRL SCOUT TROOP HELPS HOMELESS 7A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigating-deadly-shooting-in-southwest-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20LINKS%20DR%20SHOOTING_00.00.05.08_1560161188745.png_7368983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V LINKS DR SHOOTING_00.00.05.08_1560161188745.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police investigating deadly shooting in Southwest Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3871_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3871_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411755683'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1809_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1809"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5283"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-supreme-court-denies-ryan-duke-s-appeal-in-tara-grinstead-murder-trial" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/11/V%20RYAN%20DUKE%20BOND%20HEARING%206P_00.00.50.01_1549936868669.png_6750348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/11/V%20RYAN%20DUKE%20BOND%20HEARING%206P_00.00.50.01_1549936868669.png_6750348_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/11/V%20RYAN%20DUKE%20BOND%20HEARING%206P_00.00.50.01_1549936868669.png_6750348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/11/V%20RYAN%20DUKE%20BOND%20HEARING%206P_00.00.50.01_1549936868669.png_6750348_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/11/V%20RYAN%20DUKE%20BOND%20HEARING%206P_00.00.50.01_1549936868669.png_6750348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Georgia Supreme Court denies Ryan Duke's appeal in Tara Grinstead murder trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/reports-david-ortiz-shot-in-dominican-republic-1-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/teen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860_7369629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860_7369629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860_7369629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860_7369629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Pixabay_HotWings_061019_1560168865860_7369629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen says hot wings made him drive over 100mph</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigation-blocking-all-lanes-of-i-75-northbound" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20I-75%20AT%20HUDSON%20BR%20AX%206A_00.00.01.03_1560162132297.png_7369070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20I-75%20AT%20HUDSON%20BR%20AX%206A_00.00.01.03_1560162132297.png_7369070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20I-75%20AT%20HUDSON%20BR%20AX%206A_00.00.01.03_1560162132297.png_7369070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20I-75%20AT%20HUDSON%20BR%20AX%206A_00.00.01.03_1560162132297.png_7369070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20I-75%20AT%20HUDSON%20BR%20AX%206A_00.00.01.03_1560162132297.png_7369070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police investigation blocking all lanes on I-75 northbound</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20GIRL%20SCOUT%20TROOP%20HELPS%20HOMELESS%207A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png_7368991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20GIRL%20SCOUT%20TROOP%20HELPS%20HOMELESS%207A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png_7368991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20GIRL%20SCOUT%20TROOP%20HELPS%20HOMELESS%207A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png_7368991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20GIRL%20SCOUT%20TROOP%20HELPS%20HOMELESS%207A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png_7368991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20GIRL%20SCOUT%20TROOP%20HELPS%20HOMELESS%207A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png_7368991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411755683'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7895_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7895"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WAGA-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411755683');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7895_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/national_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411755683'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Atlanta App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-atlanta/id378084979?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.com.droid.foxwaga&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Storm Team App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-storm-team-weather/id542487199?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.waga.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public FIle</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3871",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3871\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnational-news\x252Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6151",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6151\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnational-news\x252Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnational-news\x252Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5283",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5283\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnational-news\x252Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1728_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1728",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1728\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnational-news\x252Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3613_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3613",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3613\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnational-news\x252Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1809_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1809",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1809\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnational-news\x252Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9287",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9287\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnational-news\x252Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7895_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7895",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7895\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnational-news\x252Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1qhEbtZR0Txg\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnational-news\x252Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnational-news\x252Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8047",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8047\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnational-news\x252Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7058_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7058",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7058\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnational-news\x252Fteen-says-hot-wings-made-him-drive-over-100mph"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1559322460000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"3 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43955);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>