- A Canadian teenager's appetite and need for speed got him in trouble with the police.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police chased down the 16-year-old near Manitoba.

According to officials, the teen was going more than 100 miles per hour.

When police asked him why he was driving so fast, the teenager blamed his stomach.

He told them he ate too many hot wings and was rushing to find a bathroom.

Police fined the teen nearly $900, or roughly 960 hot wings.

FOX 5 News reporting from Atlanta