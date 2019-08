- President Trump's personal assistant is stepping down in the White House's latest departure.

Madeleine Westerhout was the president's right-hand woman since the beginning of his administration.

According to the New York Times, Westerhout shared private information about the president's family and schedule to reporters during an off-the-record meeting.

As a result, The Times reports she is no longer welcome at the White House.

