<li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> post showing Home Depot employees building walker for boy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/the-story-behind-viral-post-showing-home-depot-employees-building-walker-for-boy">The story behind viral post showing Home Depot employees building walker for boy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/sports/minnesota-united-visits-the-benz-wednesday"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Atlanta_United_prepares_to_host_Minnesot_0_7321445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Minnesota United visits the Benz Wednesday"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/sports/minnesota-united-visits-the-benz-wednesday">Minnesota United visits the Benz Wednesday</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/sports/braves-visits-patients-at-children-s-healthcare-of-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Braves visits patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/sports/braves-visits-patients-at-children-s-healthcare-of-atlanta">Braves visits patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/arrest-in-murder-of-man-killed-outside-of-gwinnett-county-home"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20SILVER%20LAKE%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%20_00.00.01.12_1559095640192.png_7321319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Arrest in murder of man killed outside of Gwinnett County home"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/arrest-in-murder-of-man-killed-outside-of-gwinnett-county-home">Arrest in murder of man killed outside of Gwinnett County home</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/the-story-behind-viral-post-showing-home-depot-employees-building-walker-for-boy">The story behind viral post showing Home Depot employees building walker for boy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/minnesota-united-visits-the-benz-wednesday">Minnesota United visits the Benz Wednesday</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/braves-visits-patients-at-children-s-healthcare-of-atlanta">Braves visits patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/arrest-in-murder-of-man-killed-outside-of-gwinnett-county-home">Arrest in murder of man killed outside of Gwinnett County home</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/disaster-aid-bill-again-blocked-in-house-by-gop-conservative">Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/loose-change-left-at-airport-checkpoints-may-be-used-to-build-wall">Loose change left at airport checkpoints may be used to build wall</a></li> </ul> </div> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409443492" data-article-version="1.0">Poultry processor Sanderson Farms raising wages</h1> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409443492.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409443492");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409443492-297499250"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/11/29/Feral%20chicken_1512010698474_4579410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/11/29/Feral%20chicken_1512010698474_4579410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/11/29/Feral%20chicken_1512010698474_4579410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/11/29/Feral%20chicken_1512010698474_4579410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/11/29/Feral%20chicken_1512010698474_4579410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409443492-297499250" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/11/29/Feral%20chicken_1512010698474_4579410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/11/29/Feral%20chicken_1512010698474_4579410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/11/29/Feral%20chicken_1512010698474_4579410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/11/29/Feral%20chicken_1512010698474_4579410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2017/11/29/Feral%20chicken_1512010698474_4579410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409443492" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAUREL, Miss. (AP)</strong> - The third-largest poultry processing company in the U.S. says it's increasing hourly wages to better recruit and retain workers.</p> <p>Mississippi-based Sanderson Farms Inc. announced Tuesday that its new pay scale starts June 2.</p> <p>A company news release said that once the plan is fully set, hourly line operators who have worked for the company at least 90 days will earn at least $15 an hour. That is an increase of $1.95 an hour over the current base pay.</p> <p>The company's truck drivers will earn $20.35 to $22.90 an hour. Hourly maintenance employees will earn $19.95 to $27.45. Those are increases of $1.10 an hour.</p> <p>Lampkin Butts, president and chief operating officer of Sanderson Farms, said in the news release that the company tries to hire the best employees available.</p> <p>"We recognize that if we are to continue competing for and retaining these exceptional people, our compensation package must also be among the best available," Butts said.</p> <p>Sanderson Farms is based in Laurel, Mississippi, and has about 15,000 workers in Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas. About 13,000 earn hourly wages.</p> <p>An annual report says the company processed about 606 million chickens during the budget year that ended in October. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"565784" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/disaster-aid-bill-again-blocked-in-house-by-gop-conservative" title="Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Another_Republican_blocks_disaster_aid_i_0_7321460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Another_Republican_blocks_disaster_aid_i_0_7321460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Another_Republican_blocks_disaster_aid_i_0_7321460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Another_Republican_blocks_disaster_aid_i_0_7321460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Another_Republican_blocks_disaster_aid_i_0_7321460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Another Republican blocks disaster aid in House" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A second conservative Republican on Tuesday blocked another attempt to pass a long-overdue $19 billion disaster aid bill, delaying again a top priority for some of President Donald Trump's most loyal allies on Capitol Hill.</p><p>Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said that if Democratic leaders like Speaker Nancy Pelosi thought the measure was so important, they should have kept the House in session in Washington late last week to slate an up-or-down roll call vote.</p><p>"If the speaker of this House thought that this was must-pass legislation, the speaker ... should have called a vote on this bill before sending every member of Congress on recess for 10 days," Massie said as he blocked the measure.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/thousands-of-us-kindergartners-unvaccinated-without-waivers-1" title="Thousands of US kindergartners unvaccinated without waivers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/mmr%20vaccine_1557856806481.png_7257718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/mmr%20vaccine_1557856806481.png_7257718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/mmr%20vaccine_1557856806481.png_7257718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/mmr%20vaccine_1557856806481.png_7257718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/mmr%20vaccine_1557856806481.png_7257718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands of US kindergartners unvaccinated without waivers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>States are heatedly debating whether to make it more difficult for students to avoid vaccinations for religious or philosophical reasons amid the worst measles outbreak in decades, but schoolchildren using such waivers are outnumbered in many states by those who give no excuse at all for lacking their shots.</p><p>A majority of unvaccinated or undervaccinated kindergartners in at least 10 states were allowed to enroll provisionally for the last school year, without any formal exemption, according to data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 27 states submitted information about the group, so the true size of the problem is unknown.</p><p>Poor access to health care keeps some of those children from getting inoculated against some of the most preventable contagious diseases, but for others the reasons are more mundane.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/young-mother-shot-dead-while-holding-her-baby-in-chicago" title="Young mother shot dead while holding her baby in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7321220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7321220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7321220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7321220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Young_mother_shot_dead_while_holding_her_0_7321220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old mother on Chicago’s West Side." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Young mother shot dead while holding her baby in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Matthews </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old mother on Chicago’s West Side.</p><p>Police say the woman was killed during a drive-by shooting and was holding her one-year-old daughter in her arms when she was struck by the gunfire.</p><p>Police say Brittany Hill was standing with a group of people outside a home on Mason Avenue near Division when two offenders pulled up in a Chevy Impala and opened fire. Hill was struck in her right side, but was able to find protection behind a car and shield her child from a barrage of more bullets.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/the-story-behind-viral-post-showing-home-depot-employees-building-walker-for-boy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20DISABLED%20CHILD%20HOME%20DEPOT%2010P%20_00.00.56.27_1559100419358.png_7321498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P DISABLED CHILD HOME DEPOT 10P _00.00.56.27_1559100419358.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The story behind viral post showing Home Depot employees building walker for boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/minnesota-united-visits-the-benz-wednesday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Atlanta_United_prepares_to_host_Minnesot_0_7321445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Atlanta_United_prepares_to_host_Minnesot_0_20190529024250"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota United visits the Benz Wednesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/braves-visits-patients-at-children-s-healthcare-of-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_20190529024340"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Braves visits patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arrest-in-murder-of-man-killed-outside-of-gwinnett-county-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20SILVER%20LAKE%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%20_00.00.01.12_1559095640192.png_7321319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Telesforo Renteria (Courtesy: Gwinnett County jail)" title="V SILVER LAKE HOMICIDE ARREST _00.00.01.12_1559095640192.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arrest in murder of man killed outside of Gwinnett County home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/minnesota-united-visits-the-benz-wednesday" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Atlanta_United_prepares_to_host_Minnesot_0_7321445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Atlanta_United_prepares_to_host_Minnesot_0_7321445_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Atlanta_United_prepares_to_host_Minnesot_0_7321445_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Atlanta_United_prepares_to_host_Minnesot_0_7321445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Atlanta_United_prepares_to_host_Minnesot_0_7321445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Minnesota United visits the Benz Wednesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/braves-visits-patients-at-children-s-healthcare-of-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Braves_visit_Children_s_Healthcare_of_At_0_7321559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Braves visits patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arrest-in-murder-of-man-killed-outside-of-gwinnett-county-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20SILVER%20LAKE%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%20_00.00.01.12_1559095640192.png_7321319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20SILVER%20LAKE%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%20_00.00.01.12_1559095640192.png_7321319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20SILVER%20LAKE%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%20_00.00.01.12_1559095640192.png_7321319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20SILVER%20LAKE%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%20_00.00.01.12_1559095640192.png_7321319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20SILVER%20LAKE%20HOMICIDE%20ARREST%20_00.00.01.12_1559095640192.png_7321319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Telesforo&#x20;Renteria&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Gwinnett&#x20;County&#x20;jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arrest in murder of man killed outside of Gwinnett County home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disaster-aid-bill-again-blocked-in-house-by-gop-conservative" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/10/P%20GOV%20HURRICANE%20RELIEF%205P_00.00.32.07_1554945030707.png_7092107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/10/P%20GOV%20HURRICANE%20RELIEF%205P_00.00.32.07_1554945030707.png_7092107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/10/P%20GOV%20HURRICANE%20RELIEF%205P_00.00.32.07_1554945030707.png_7092107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/10/P%20GOV%20HURRICANE%20RELIEF%205P_00.00.32.07_1554945030707.png_7092107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/10/P%20GOV%20HURRICANE%20RELIEF%205P_00.00.32.07_1554945030707.png_7092107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disaster aid bill again blocked in House by GOP conservative</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/loose-change-left-at-airport-checkpoints-may-be-used-to-build-wall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20TSA%20LOST%20CHANGE%2010P%20_00.00.05.17_1559094710402.png_7321304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20TSA%20LOST%20CHANGE%2010P%20_00.00.05.17_1559094710402.png_7321304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20TSA%20LOST%20CHANGE%2010P%20_00.00.05.17_1559094710402.png_7321304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20TSA%20LOST%20CHANGE%2010P%20_00.00.05.17_1559094710402.png_7321304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/P%20TSA%20LOST%20CHANGE%2010P%20_00.00.05.17_1559094710402.png_7321304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Loose change left at airport checkpoints may be used to build wall</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 