Former employee in custody after incident at Lambeau Field

- Police in Green Bay, Wisconsin, took one person into custody after a disturbance at Lambeau Field Friday afternoon.

Police were called to Lambeau Field at 1:06 p.m. on a report of a "disturbance with a vehicle," according to a news release. The Brown-Outgamie County bomb squad was also on scene.

Officers arrived to the scene within five minutes of the call and had the suspect in custody at 1:12 p.m., six minutes after the initial call, the Green Bay Police Department said.

The incident was over by 3 p.m. Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith said a former food service employee rammed vehicles of their former coworkers in the parking lot and drove inside the loading dock of the stadium. Authorities said the man was fired after an altercation with a co-worker earlier this month. The suspect was taken into custody.

Fire crews and the bomb squad remained at Lambeau Field out of "an abundance of caution" to look for anything that may have been left behind by the suspect, the chief said. Nothing suspicious was found and no weapons were located.

The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Green Bay Police Department said that that game will be as safe as any other and that safety protocols will remain the same.