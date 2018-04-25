Police investigating after a six-year-old was shot in Glendale

- A six-year-old has been taken to the hospital after he was shot in Glendale, according to police.

According to Glendale Police officials, the parents were inside their car with their child near 58th Avenue and Camelback when a unknown person fired rounds at the car. The parents then drove to the 5200 block of N. 59th Avenue, where they went into a business and called police.

The child, according to police, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. There is no suspect description at this time.