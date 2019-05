- Police in New Mexico have made an unusual drunk driving arrest.

The driver was only 12 years old.

Alamaogordo police say they were on an unrelated call when a car caught their attention.

Officers chased after it before the driver eventually lost control and crashed.

Police say the preteen was with three of her friend who were 12 and 13 years old.

Officials say each one smelled like alcohol.

"Grateful no one was hurt, no one was injured. But how do we move forward in trying to get these things from, from happening again," Alamogordo Police Chief Brian Peete said. "How can we become more involved?"

The girl was charged with driving while intoxicated and leading police on a chase.

All four girls were charged with underage drinking.

