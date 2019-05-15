< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story406957397" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Police: 12-year-old driver charged with DWI May 15 2019 08:50AM EDT 15 2019 08:50AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_406957397_406961169_177334",video:"564152",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/Preteen_charged_with_DWI_0_7263919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Preteen%2520charged%2520with%2520DWI",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/15/Preteen_charged_with_DWI_564152_1800.mp4?Expires=1652532610&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=mXyvTaIF2ePjPsb98MhS0Z28nmU",eventLabel:"Preteen%20charged%20with%20DWI-406961169",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnational-news%2Fpolice-12-year-old-driver-charged-with-dwi"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Police in New Mexico have made an unusual drunk driving arrest. The driver was only 12 years old.

Alamaogordo police say they were on an unrelated call when a car caught their attention.

Officers chased after it before the driver eventually lost control and crashed.

Police say the preteen was with three of her friend who were 12 and 13 years old.

Officials say each one smelled like alcohol.

"Grateful no one was hurt, no one was injured. But how do we move forward in trying to get these things from, from happening again," Alamogordo Police Chief Brian Peete said. "How can we become more involved?"

The girl was charged with driving while intoxicated and leading police on a chase.

All four girls were charged with underage drinking.

FOX 5 News reporting from Atlanta More National News Stories

Taiwan approves same-sex marriage in first for Asia
By RALPH JENNINGS, Associated Press
Posted May 17 2019 08:17AM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 08:50AM EDT

Taiwan's legislature voted Friday to legalize same-sex marriage, a first in Asia and a boost for LGBT rights activists who had championed the cause for two decades.

Lawmakers pressured by LGBT groups as well as by church organizations opposed to the move approved most of a government-sponsored bill that recognizes same-sex marriages and gives couples many of the tax, insurance and child custody benefits available to male-female married couples.

That makes Taiwan the first place in Asia with a comprehensive law both allowing and laying out the terms of same-sex marriage. Internet sensation 'Grumpy Cat' dies at age 7 Posted May 17 2019 05:58AM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 08:27AM EDT

It's a sad day for fans of the famous Grumpy Cat: the internet star has died at the age of 7. 

Grumpy Cat, also known as Tartar Sauce, passed away on Tuesday, May 14 at home. Her owners made the announcement on social media Friday morning. The cat reportedly died from complications of a urinary tract infection. Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says
By fox5dc.com staff, Anne Cutler, FOX 5 DC
Posted May 16 2019 04:40PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 10:55PM EDT The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a missing 15-year-old girl. On Thursday evening, Sheriff K.C. Bohrer announced in a press conference that the suspect is the boyfriend of Riley Crossman's mother, Chantel Oakley.

Bohrer says 41-year-old Andy J. McCauley Jr. was arrested Thursday in connection to Riley's murder. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Internet sensation 'Grumpy Cat' dies at age 7</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 05:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 08:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's a sad day for fans of the famous Grumpy Cat: the internet star has died at the age of 7. </p><p>Grumpy Cat, also known as Tartar Sauce, passed away on Tuesday, May 14 at home. Her owners made the announcement on social media Friday morning. The cat reportedly died from complications of a urinary tract infection.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/arrest-made-in-connection-to-murder-of-missing-wva-girl-sheriffs-office-says" title="Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Arrest_made_in_connection_to_missing_W_V_0_7279607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Arrest_made_in_connection_to_missing_W_V_0_7279607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Arrest_made_in_connection_to_missing_W_V_0_7279607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Arrest_made_in_connection_to_missing_W_V_0_7279607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/16/Arrest_made_in_connection_to_missing_W_V_0_7279607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a missing 15-year-old girl. On Thursday evening, Sheriff K.C. Bohrer announced in a press conference the suspect is the boyfriend of Riley Crossman'" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arrest made in connection to murder of missing W.Va. girl, sheriff's office says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span>, <span class="author">Anne Cutler, FOX 5 DC</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a missing 15-year-old girl. On Thursday evening, Sheriff K.C. Bohrer announced in a press conference that the suspect is the boyfriend of Riley Crossman's mother, Chantel Oakley.</p><p>Bohrer says 41-year-old Andy J. 