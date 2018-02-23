Biplane crashes along Pasco road

- A biplane crashed along a Pasco County road this afternoon, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

The plane, which appears to be an old Boeing Stearman, flipped onto its side after trying to land along Chancey Road near Highway 54, just north of the Zephyrhills Airport. Witness Lee Wheelbarger said via Twitter that the bright yellow plane may have hit a traffic light while making an emergency landing, causing the aircraft to flip.

A Pasco FireRescue spokesperson said two people were aboard the plane. The pilot was not hurt but a passenger was being taken to a hospital for treatment of "minor cuts."

The Stearman was a type of biplane produced in the 1930s and 1940s that served as the primary trainer for many WWII-era pilots.