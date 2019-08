A manned dive went to the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean and discovered some new images for the first time in years.

The famous ship sank 12,500 feet down the seafloor.

A deep-sea exploration team of experts and scientists recently took five dives to the shipwreck over eight days.

At the time, the ship was the largest ever built and considered an engineering marvel, but the latest dive team expedition revealed just how quickly the ship is deteriorating.