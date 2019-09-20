< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story429621943" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429621943" data-article-version="1.0">Music starts for Earthlings around Area 51 events in Nevada</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> starts for Earthlings around Area 51 events in Nevada"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429621943.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429621943");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429621943-429622317"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1175899517_1568989342163_7668104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1175899517_1568989342163_7668104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1175899517_1568989342163_7668104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1175899517_1568989342163_7668104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1175899517_1568989342163_7668104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429621943-429622317" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1175899517_1568989342163_7668104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1175899517_1568989342163_7668104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1175899517_1568989342163_7668104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1175899517_1568989342163_7668104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1175899517_1568989342163_7668104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/music-starts-for-earthlings-around-area-51-events-in-nevada">The Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 10:18AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 10:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> (AP)</strong> - Sound checks echoed from a distant main stage while Daniel Martinez whirled and danced at dusty makeshift festival grounds just after sunset in Rachel, the Nevada town closest to the once-secret Area 51 military base.</p><p>Martinez's muse was the thumping beat from a satellite set-up pumping a techno tune into the chilly desert night Thursday.</p><p>Warm beneath a wolf "spirit hood" and matching faux fur jacket, the 31-year-old Pokemon collectible cards dealer said people, not the military base, drew him drive more than six hours from Pomona, California, alone.</p><p>"Here's a big open space for people to be," he said. "One person starts something and it infects everybody with positivity. Anything can happen if you give people a place to be."</p><p>Minutes later, the music group Wily Savage started, and campers began migrating toward main stage light near the Little A'Le'Inn.</p><p>The music kicked off weekend events - inspired by an internet hoax to "see them aliens" - that Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee said had drawn perhaps 1,500 people to two tiny desert towns.</p><p>Lee said late Thursday that more than 150 people also made the rugged trip on washboard dirt roads to get within selfie distance of two gates to the Area 51 U.S. Air Force installation that has long fueled speculation about government studies of space aliens and UFOs.</p><p>The Air Force has issued stern warnings for people not to try to enter the Nevada Test and Training Range, where Area 51 is located.</p><p>Lee said no arrests were made.</p><p>"It's public land," the sheriff said. "They're allowed to go to the gate, as long as they don't cross the boundary."</p><p>Authorities reported no serious incidents related to festivals scheduled until Sunday in Rachel and Hiko, the two towns closest to Area 51. They're about a 45-minute drive apart on a state road dubbed the Extraterrestrial Highway, and a two-hour drive from Las Vegas.</p><p>Earlier, as Wily Savage band members helped erect the wooden frame for a stage shade in Rachel, guitarist Alon Burton said he saw a chance to perform for people who, like Martinez, were looking for a scene in which to be seen.</p><p>"It started as a joke, but it's not a joke for us," he said. "We know people will come out. We just don't know how many."</p><p>Michael Ian Borer, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas, sociologist who researches pop culture and paranormal activity, called the festivities sparked by the internet joke "a perfect blend of interest in aliens and the supernatural, government conspiracies, and the desire to know what we don't know."</p><p>The result, Borer said, was "hope and fear" for events that include the "Area 51 Basecamp" featuring music, speakers and movies in Hiko, and festivals in Rachel and Las Vegas competing for the name "Alienstock."</p><p>"People desire to be part of something, to be ahead of the curve," Borer said. "Area 51 is a place where normal, ordinary citizens can't go. When you tell people they can't do something, they just want to do it more."</p><p>Eric Holt, the Lincoln County emergency manager overseeing preparations, said he believed authorities could handle 30,000 visitors at the two events in Rachel and Hiko.</p><p>Still, neighbors braced for trouble after millions of people responded to the "Storm Area 51" Facebook post weeks ago.</p><p>"Those that know what to expect camping in the desert are going to have a good time," said Joerg Arnu, a Rachel resident who can see the festival grounds from his home.</p><p>Those who show up in shorts and flip-flops will find no protection against "critters, snakes and scorpions."</p><p>"It will get cold at night. They're not going to find what they're looking for, and they are going to get angry," Arnu said.</p><p>Some cellphones didn't work Thursday in Rachel, and officials expect what service there was to eventually be overwhelmed.</p><p>The Federal Aviation Administration closed nearby airspace, although Air Force jets could be heard in the sun-drenched skies, along with an occasional sonic boom.</p><p>George Harris, owner of the Alien Research Center souvenir store in Hiko, said Friday and Saturday's "Area 51 Basecamp" will focus on music, movies and talks about extraterrestrial lore.</p><p>Electronic dance music DJ and recording artist Paul Oakenfold is Friday's headliner in Hiko.</p><p>The event also promises food trucks and vendors, trash and electric service, and a robust security and medical staff.</p><p>Harris said he was prepared for as many as 15,000 people and expected they would appreciate taking selfies with a replica of the Area 51 back gate without having to travel several miles to the real thing.</p><p>Sharon Wehrly, sheriff in adjacent Nye County, home to a conspicuously green establishment called the Area 51 Alien Center, said messages discouraging Earthlings from trying to find extraterrestrials in Amargosa Valley appeared to work.</p><p>She reported no arrests or incidents Thursday.</p><p>Her deputies last week arrested two Dutch tourists attracted by "Storm Area 51." <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Suspect_reportedly_in_custody_after_SUV__0_7668822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Suspect_reportedly_in_custody_after_SUV__0_7668822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Suspect_reportedly_in_custody_after_SUV__0_7668822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Suspect_reportedly_in_custody_after_SUV__0_7668822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Suspect_reportedly_in_custody_after_SUV__0_7668822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A suspect was reportedly in custody after an SUV plowed through a Chicago-area mall." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video shows black SUV speeding through mall in Chicago, crashing into displays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span>, <span class="author">Austin Williams </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was taken into custody Friday after reportedly driving a black SUV through a Chicago-area mall and a witness captured video of the terrifying incident.</p><p>A video posted on Twitter showed a driver in a black SUV plowing through parts of the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, knocking over stands and stopping at times to maneuver through the narrow walkways.</p><p>The vehicle drove into the mall through an entrance near Sears and Rainforest Cafe, according to a statement from the village of Schaumburg.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-man-held-without-bond-in-deaths-of-wife-4-children" title="Florida man held without bond in deaths of wife, 4 children" data-articleId="429566719" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man held without bond in deaths of wife, 4 children</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When Georgia authorities pulled over a Florida driver during the weekend, they made a gruesome discovery in the back of the truck - the body of his decomposing wife. Casei Jones and her four children had been missing from their Florida hometown for over a month, and the discovery set off a massive search for the children.</p><p>The bodies have now been found - though authorities won't say where - and Michael Jones, 38, has been returned to Florida for prosecution. Judge Robert Landt in Marion County, Florida, ordered Jones held without bond Thursday.</p><p>"True evil poked its head up here in Marion County. That's the only way to describe it," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said during a news conference after announcing the children's bodies had been found.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/south-carolina-farmers-say-crops-in-danger-as-drought-grows" title="South Carolina farmers say crops in danger as drought grows" data-articleId="429550102" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20KEMP%20PERDUE%20FARM%20FUNDING%205P%20_00.00.42.07_1559944797538.png_7365310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20KEMP%20PERDUE%20FARM%20FUNDING%205P%20_00.00.42.07_1559944797538.png_7365310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20KEMP%20PERDUE%20FARM%20FUNDING%205P%20_00.00.42.07_1559944797538.png_7365310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20KEMP%20PERDUE%20FARM%20FUNDING%205P%20_00.00.42.07_1559944797538.png_7365310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20KEMP%20PERDUE%20FARM%20FUNDING%205P%20_00.00.42.07_1559944797538.png_7365310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South Carolina farmers say crops in danger as drought grows</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many farmers in South Carolina say a growing drought is threatening to devastate their crops right at harvest time and officials said there are plenty of indications the dry weather will spread.</p><p>A special committee that reviews drought in the state voted Wednesday to classify 31 of South Carolina's 46 counties as suffering moderate drought - the second in four worsening stages.</p><p>The vote came after the Drought Response Committee had a long discussion on whether to advance some counties to the next stage - severe drought - based on crop damage. The panel decided to wait because lake levels, stream flow, and groundwater and reservoir levels are still normal or above normal because of several wetter than normal years.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gbi-officer-involved-shooting-in-gainesville"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/gvill3_1569034945638_7669543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="gvill3_1569034945638.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>GBI: one man dead after officer involved shooting in Gainesville</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/atlanta-braves-clinch-nl-east-with-win-over-giants"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1169918002_1569034397895_7669382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Celebration after the Braves clinched the NL East title for the second straight season Friday night after beating San Francisco on September 20, 2019, at SunTrust Park. </section> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/atlanta-braves-clinch-nl-east-with-win-over-giants" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1169918002_1569034397895_7669382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1169918002_1569034397895_7669382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1169918002_1569034397895_7669382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1169918002_1569034397895_7669382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1169918002_1569034397895_7669382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Celebration&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;after&#x20;the&#x20;Braves&#x20;clinched&#x20;the&#x20;NL&#x20;East&#x20;title&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;straight&#x20;season&#x20;Friday&#x20;night&#x20;after&#x20;beating&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;SunTrust&#x20;Park&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;John&#x20;Griffin&#x2f;Icon&#x20;Sportswire&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Braves clinch 2nd straight NL East title</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-tech-student-gets-new-specialized-bike-after-other-stolen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/P%20STOLEN%20BIKE%20HELP%20FOLO%206P_WAGAbadc_146.mxf_00.01.12.20_1569029265539.png_7669322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/P%20STOLEN%20BIKE%20HELP%20FOLO%206P_WAGAbadc_146.mxf_00.01.12.20_1569029265539.png_7669322_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/P%20STOLEN%20BIKE%20HELP%20FOLO%206P_WAGAbadc_146.mxf_00.01.12.20_1569029265539.png_7669322_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/P%20STOLEN%20BIKE%20HELP%20FOLO%206P_WAGAbadc_146.mxf_00.01.12.20_1569029265539.png_7669322_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/P%20STOLEN%20BIKE%20HELP%20FOLO%206P_WAGAbadc_146.mxf_00.01.12.20_1569029265539.png_7669322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia Tech student gets new specialized bike after other stolen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/atlanta-braves-postseason-tickets-now-on-sale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/V%20BRAVES%20POST%20SEASON%20TICKETS%205P_00.00.10.07_1569028016155.png_7669278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/V%20BRAVES%20POST%20SEASON%20TICKETS%205P_00.00.10.07_1569028016155.png_7669278_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/V%20BRAVES%20POST%20SEASON%20TICKETS%205P_00.00.10.07_1569028016155.png_7669278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/V%20BRAVES%20POST%20SEASON%20TICKETS%205P_00.00.10.07_1569028016155.png_7669278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/V%20BRAVES%20POST%20SEASON%20TICKETS%205P_00.00.10.07_1569028016155.png_7669278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta Braves Postseason tickets now on sale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wwe-superstars-step-out-of-the-ring-to-bring-some-muscle-to-foxs-25-words-or-less" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/25%20words_1569027510744.jpg_7669269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/25%20words_1569027510744.jpg_7669269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/25%20words_1569027510744.jpg_7669269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/25%20words_1569027510744.jpg_7669269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/25%20words_1569027510744.jpg_7669269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WWE&#x20;superstars&#x20;face&#x20;off&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;FOX&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;all-new&#x20;game&#x20;show&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;25&#x20;Words&#x20;or&#x20;Less&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;airing&#x20;Friday&#x2c;&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;20&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;FOX&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>WWE superstars step out of the ring to bring some muscle to FOX's ‘25 Words or Less'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/super-showdown-no-3-georgia-takes-on-no-7-notre-dame-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/P%20UGA%20VS%20NOTRE%20DAME%20EXCITEMENT%205P_00.01.28.06_1569027105125.png_7669266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/P%20UGA%20VS%20NOTRE%20DAME%20EXCITEMENT%205P_00.01.28.06_1569027105125.png_7669266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/P%20UGA%20VS%20NOTRE%20DAME%20EXCITEMENT%205P_00.01.28.06_1569027105125.png_7669266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/P%20UGA%20VS%20NOTRE%20DAME%20EXCITEMENT%205P_00.01.28.06_1569027105125.png_7669266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/P%20UGA%20VS%20NOTRE%20DAME%20EXCITEMENT%205P_00.01.28.06_1569027105125.png_7669266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Super showdown: No. 3 Georgia 