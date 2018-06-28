Milo Yiannopoulos texts about 'gunning journalists down' 2 days before Capital Gazette shooting

It didn’t take long for the internet to point out that former Breitbart editor and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos had publicly stated he is issuing reporters threatening messages when asked to comment for stories as a shooter terrorized the newsroom at the Capital Gazette in Maryland.

“I can’t wait for the vigilante squads to start gunning journalists down on sight,” he told the Observer over text message, published on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Milo Yiannapolous urged people to shoot and kill journalists. Today, multiple journalists at the Capital Gazette newspaper in #Annapolis were murdered. — Nathan Lean (@nathanlean) June 28, 2018

There was no motive for the mid-day shooting on Thursday at the paper, which is owned by the Baltimore Sun.

But many on social media noted the timing of what Yiannopoulous said as well as President Trump regularly bashing the media, referring to them as the "enemy."

Yiannopoulous responded on his own Facebook page that he is "not responsible for inspiring the deaths of journalists."

Gazette reporter Phil Davis was live tweeting that multiple people had been shot.

