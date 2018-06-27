Menlo Park retains expert fire chief, the only quadriplegic fire chief in the country

Schapelhouman in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, on a special rescue mission pulling this elderly man and his wife out, he was well armed and wouldn’t leave.

Schapelhouman rescues a two-year old trapped inside a bank vault in Redwood City, another delicate operation.

Schapelhouman speaks to the media following an Aircraft Crash on Beach Street in East Palo Alto that killed 3 Tesla executives.

Chief Schapelhouman leading the Fire District’s 100th Anniversary parade down Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park

Schapelhouman next to the exploded high pressure PG&E natural gas pipeline in San Bruno.

Carl Kustin of San Mateo Fire Dept. coring the 9th floor slab of the partially-collapsed Murrah Building following the April 19, 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Schapelhouman with a NASA Shuttle Commander who thanked CA Task Force 3 for finding all of the remains from the February 1, 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster.

Schapelhouman's view from a helicopter of New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

Schapelhouman, center of the picture wearing the white helmet with the orange vest, on the radio in charge of the recovery of three victims buried in the debris after the Oklahoma City bombing.

Schapelhouman attends the NATO Terrorism Meeting in Portugal and was published given his representation of the US Rescue Teams Approach to terror events.

Schapelhouman on the phone with the command post on the 9 th floor of the Murrah Building, in what was left of the ATF offices after the Oklahoma City bombing.

Schapelhouman and Task Force 3 on the 9th floor, removing concrete floor sections from the unstable south tower next to blast zone collapse area, after the Oklahoma City bombing. Pictured right coordinating three cranes.

In New Orelans following Hurricane Katrina, Schapelhouman talks to FEMA Director Michael Brown the day before he was fired – He wanted to know how it was going.

Schapelhouman at the Dumbarton Rail Bridge Fire – The oldest bridge on the Bay

The last night 165 out of 168 people had been recovered from the Oklahoma City bombing. Schapelhouman pictured in the top back row under the M on the crane logo.

Looking out over the collapse on top of the Century Building in New York City, which was used as an elevated observation post.

Schapelhouman at the command post table, working the night shift at the World Trade Center collapse in New York City.

- Menlo Park Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman's contract has been extended for up to three years by the fire district board, the chief said Saturday.

The board voted unanimously last week to extend the employment contract, starting July 1 and running through as late as July 1, 2021.

The chief started his career with the Fire District 38 years ago, in 1981.

He became chief in 2007.

Schapelhouman has seen his own share of personal challenges.

While trimming bushes in his back yard in 2013, he fell off a ladder, breaking his neck and becoming a quadriplegic.

He continues to fulfill his duties just as always, using a wheelchair.

"I truly feel so fortunate to be here each day," Schapelhouman said. "I love this organization, what it represents, and the people working here who do so many incredible things in service to our communities."

Bay City News contributed to this story.