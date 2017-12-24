Man wielding machete killed in officer-involved shooting

- A man armed with a machete was shot dead by LAPD officers after he began to attack a local resident in Canoga Park Saturday night.

It happened after 7:00 p.m. in the 8100 block of De Soto Avenue, police said.

Police shot at the attacker as they arrived on scene.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. No officers were injured.

A desk officer at the LAPD Topanga Station confirmed the man had died at that location. The victim is understood to have suffered minor injuries.

Bill Melugin reported from the scene: "LAPD confirms they got the call of a domestic dispute involving a man attacking with a machete, then officer heard shots fired - officer needs help."

One witness said he heard several gunshots before he saw additional police cars followed by more gunshots.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.