Preseason Top 25"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/sports/uga-3-clemson-1-in-ap-preseason-top-25">UGA #3, Clemson #1 in A.P. Preseason Top 25</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/thieves-steal-65k-in-tools-off-dunwoody-construction-site"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/StateFarmRobbery_081919_1566229939420_7601862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Thieves steal $65K in tools off Dunwoody construction site"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/thieves-steal-65k-in-tools-off-dunwoody-construction-site">Thieves steal $65K in tools off Dunwoody construction site</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/open-house-to-discuss-concerns-over-industrial-plant">Open house to discuss concerns over industrial plant</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/uga-3-clemson-1-in-ap-preseason-top-25">UGA #3, Clemson #1 in A.P. Preseason Top 25</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/thieves-steal-65k-in-tools-off-dunwoody-construction-site">Thieves steal $65K in tools off Dunwoody construction site</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/officials-4-escape-hall-county-house-fire">Officials: 4 escape Hall County house fire</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/ECVYh0xX4AA7wAO_1566223140687_7601664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries">Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries">Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat">Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/food-truck-friday-with-cafe-bourbon-street">Food Truck Friday with Cafe Bourbon Street</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/ECVYh0xX4AA7wAO_1566223140687_7601664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries">Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries">Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424508676" class="mod-wrapper <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424508676" data-article-version="1.0">Islamic State claims bombing at Kabul wedding that killed 63</h1> addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/islamic-state-claims-bombing-at-kabul-wedding-that-killed-63" addthis:title="Islamic State claims bombing at Kabul wedding that killed 63"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424508676.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424508676");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424508676-424508682"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/V%20AFGHAN%20WEDDING%20BOMBING%20_00.00.15.23_1566223939507.png_7601665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/V%20AFGHAN%20WEDDING%20BOMBING%20_00.00.15.23_1566223939507.png_7601665_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/V%20AFGHAN%20WEDDING%20BOMBING%20_00.00.15.23_1566223939507.png_7601665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/V%20AFGHAN%20WEDDING%20BOMBING%20_00.00.15.23_1566223939507.png_7601665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/V%20AFGHAN%20WEDDING%20BOMBING%20_00.00.15.23_1566223939507.png_7601665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424508676-424508682" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/V%20AFGHAN%20WEDDING%20BOMBING%20_00.00.15.23_1566223939507.png_7601665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/V%20AFGHAN%20WEDDING%20BOMBING%20_00.00.15.23_1566223939507.png_7601665_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/V%20AFGHAN%20WEDDING%20BOMBING%20_00.00.15.23_1566223939507.png_7601665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/V%20AFGHAN%20WEDDING%20BOMBING%20_00.00.15.23_1566223939507.png_7601665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/V%20AFGHAN%20WEDDING%20BOMBING%20_00.00.15.23_1566223939507.png_7601665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" <div class="story-meta">

<div class="author-share">

<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/islamic-state-claims-bombing-at-kabul-wedding-that-killed-63">The Associated Press </a>

</div>

</div>

<div class="meta">

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:11AM EDT</span></p>

<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:15AM EDT</span></p>

</div>

</div> Then, in a flash, he detonated his explosives-filled vest, killing dozens - and Afghanistan grieved again.</p><p>The local Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for the deadliest attack in the capital this year, with 63 killed and 182 wounded, while outraged Afghans questioned just how safe they will be under an approaching deal between the United States and the Taliban to end America's longest war.</p><p>Stunned families buried the dead, some digging with their bare hands. One wounded survivor, Mohammad Aslim, still wore his bloodied clothes the day after the blast late Saturday. He and his friends had already buried 16 bodies, among them several close relatives, including a 7-year-old boy.</p><p>Aslim looked exhausted, and said he was waiting to bury more. Nearby, a man named Amanullah, who lost his 14-year-old son, said in anguish that the explosion had mangled the boy's face so badly he could no longer recognize it.</p><p>"I wish I could find the pieces of my son's body and put them as one piece into the grave," he cried.</p><p>The emergence of the Islamic State affiliate in recent years might be the greatest threat to Afghan civilians as the U.S. and Taliban seek an agreement to end nearly 18 years of fighting. While the U.S. wants Taliban assurances that Afghanistan will no longer be used as a launch pad for global terror attacks, there appear to be no guarantees of protection for Afghan civilians.</p><p>The Taliban, which the U.S. hopes will help curb the IS affiliate's rise, condemned Saturday's attack as "forbidden and unjustifiable."</p><p>The blast took place in a western Kabul neighborhood that is home to many in the country's minority Shiite Hazara community. IS, which declared war on Afghanistan's Shiites nearly two years ago and has claimed responsibility for many attacks targeting them in the past, said in a statement that a Pakistani IS fighter seeking martyrdom targeted a large Shiite gathering.</p><p>The wedding, at which more than 1,200 people had been invited, was in fact a mixed crowd of Shiites and Sunnis, said the event hall's owner, Hussain Ali.</p><p>Ali's workers were still finding body parts, including hands, in the shattered wedding hall, its floor strewn with broken glass, pieces of furniture and victims' shoes.</p><p>"We have informed the police to come and collect them," he said.</p><p>The bomber detonated his explosives near the stage where musicians were playing and "all the youths, children and all the people who were there were killed," said Gul Mohammad, another witness.</p><p>Survivors described a panicked scene in the suddenly darkened hall as people screamed and scrambled to find loved ones.</p><p>"I was with the groom in the other room when we heard the blast and then I couldn't find anyone," said Ahmad Omid, who said the groom was his father's cousin. "Everyone was lying all around the hall."</p><p>The blast at the wedding hall, known as Dubai City, shattered a period of relative calm in Kabul.</p><p>On Aug. 7, a Taliban car bomber aimed at Afghan security forces detonated his explosives on the same road, a short drive from the hall, killing 14 people and wounding 145 - most of them women, children and other civilians.</p><p>Kabul's huge, brightly lit wedding halls are centers of community life in a city weary of decades of war, with thousands of dollars often spent on a single evening.</p><p>Messages of shock poured in on Sunday. "Such acts are beyond condemnation," the European Union mission to Afghanistan said. "An act of extreme depravity," U.S. Ambassador John Bass said. A deliberate attack on civilians "can only be described as a cowardly act of terror," U.N. envoy to Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto said.</p><p>The explosion came just ahead of Afghanistan's 100th Independence Day on Monday. The city, long familiar with checkpoints and razor wire, has been under heavier security. A planned event in Kabul marking the anniversary was postponed because of the attack, the president's office said.</p><p>The attack also comes at a greatly uncertain time in Afghanistan as the U.S. and the Taliban appear to be within days of a deal on ending the war after several rounds of talks this year. Afghanistan's government has been sidelined in those talks as the Taliban refuse to negotiate with what it calls a U.S. puppet.</p><p>The U.S. envoy in the talks, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Twitter Sunday that the peace process needs to be accelerated, including holding talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government and other Afghans. He said that will put Afghanistan in a "much stronger position" to defeat the IS affiliate. President Donald Trump was briefed on the talks on Friday but few details have emerged.</p><p>Top issues in the talks have included a U.S. troop withdrawal and Taliban guarantees they would not allow Afghanistan to become a launching pad for global terror attacks. In that, the Islamic State affiliate's increasingly threatening presence is the top U.S. concern. Other issues include a cease-fire and intra-Afghan negotiations on the country's future.</p><p>Many Afghans fear that terror attacks inside the country will continue, and their pleas for peace - and for details on the talks - have increased in recent days. Few appear to believe that the Taliban will step in to protect civilians from IS or anyone else after years of killing civilians themselves.</p><p>"Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide platform for terrorists," President Ashraf Ghani said on Twitter, declaring a day of mourning and calling the attack "inhumane."</p><p>Frustration at the authorities was evident as well, amid a fresh wave of grief.</p><p>"We want the government to stop arguing about power and act like a human being to bring peace to this country," one worker at the wedding hall, Hajji Reza, said. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->

<section class="module mod-story-snippet">

<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"565784" -->

<header class="mod-header no_header_style">

<h3>More National News Stories</h3>

</header> src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy:&nbsp;Cynthia DiLascio" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pennsylvania couple accused of faking baby's birth, death to collect cash and gifts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 11:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Pennsylvania couple who reportedly set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations in the wake of their newborn son’s death are now being accused by police of faking the child’s entire existence as part of a ruse to collect cash and gifts from their friends, family and community.</p><p>Geoffrey and Kaycee Lang, of Friedens, were hit with misdemeanor theft charges in Westmoreland and Somerset counties this week after police searched their home and found a doll that resembled the infant seen in photos the couple says was of their son, Easton, WTAE reported , citing court documents.</p><p>“I don’t know what their motive was – to hurt your family and everybody? It’s just sick,” Cynthia DiLascio, a friend who organized a baby shower for the couple in May and later reported them to police, told the station.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station" title="NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan" data-articleId="424145415" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police have arrested a man they are calling a "person of interest" in Friday's rice cooker subway scare." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Richard Giacovas </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 07:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 07:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The NYPD says it has taken Larry Griffin, 26, of West Virginia, into custody for questioning in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday.</p><p>UPDATE-The below individual has been located and the investigation continues. Thank you to all who called in tips as well as our federal partners who as ALWAYS stand by our side @NewYorkFBI @ATFNewYork @NYCTSubway @NYPDDCPI @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/bmIldU8ahd</p><p>The empty rice cookers lead to an evacuation of the Fulton St. subway station at about 7 a.m. and the disruption of several subway lines at the height of the morning commute.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/more-than-200-animals-removed-from-house-homeowner-charged-1" title="Nearly 200 animals removed from house, homeowner charged" data-articleId="424267179" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Nearly_200_animals_removed_from_house__h_0_7599280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Nearly_200_animals_removed_from_house__h_0_7599280_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Nearly_200_animals_removed_from_house__h_0_7599280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Nearly_200_animals_removed_from_house__h_0_7599280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Nearly_200_animals_removed_from_house__h_0_7599280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nearly 200 animals removed from house, homeowner charged" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nearly 200 animals removed from house, homeowner charged</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Tennessee woman who authorities say had more than 200 animals inside her home has been charged with animal cruelty.</p><p>News outlets report all animals had been taken away by Friday afternoon from the home of Caroline Adkins in Pikeville. More than 160 dogs and more than 40 cats were reportedly on the property.</p><p>Karen McMeekin of A Time 4 Paws Rescue in Crossville says she received an anonymous tip about the house Monday. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->

<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">

<header class="mod-header">

<h3>Most Recent</h3>

</header> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 