Iowa official ousted after sending mass emails of Tupac lyrics Iowa official ousted after sending mass emails of Tupac lyrics addthis:title="Iowa official ousted after sending mass emails of Tupac lyrics"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418661446.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418661446");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418661446-418659748"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of the Office of the Lt. Courtesy of the Office of the Lt. Gov. of Iowa/Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Gov. of Iowa/Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418661446-418659748" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getty_TupacandJerry_071719_1563375522208_7528994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of the Office of the Lt. Courtesy of the Office of the Lt. Gov. of Iowa/Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Posted Jul 17 2019 11:04AM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 11:05AM EDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The director of Iowa's social services agency was a huge fan of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, and he frequently let his subordinates know it.

Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven routinely sent messages to employees lauding Shakur's music and lyrics even after at least one complained to lawmakers. Then last month, he sent another such email to all 4,300 agency employees. He was abruptly ousted from his job the next work day.</p><p>Foxhoven, 66, told employees that he had been a huge fan of the hip-hop artist for years. He hosted weekly "Tupac Fridays" to play his music in the office. He traded lyrics with employees and he marked his own 65th birthday with Shakur-themed cookies, including ones decorated with the words "Thug life."</p><p>The agency released 350 pages of emails with the words "Tupac" or "2Pac" sent to and from Foxhoven during his two-year tenure in response to an AP request. They show that Foxhoven marked the anniversary of Shakur's death, shared one of his lyrics about love on Valentine's Day and used the rapper's image to try to improve the agency's culture. He told colleagues he was inspired by lyrics that included: "It's time for us as a people to start makin' some changes."</p><p>While some employees praised Foxhoven for using Shakur to inject levity and inspiration into a stressful workplace, at least one complained to lawmakers about it last year, according to the emails provided under the open records law. And when Gov. Kim Reynolds told Foxhoven to resign on June 17, it was his first work day after he sent an agency-wide email telling employees to mark Shakur's birthday over the weekend by listening to one of his songs.</p><p>The timing of Foxhoven's mass email, which featured a large image of the rapper smiling, and his resignation has fueled speculation among employees that the two events are linked. But like the question of who fatally shot Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996, the reason for Foxhoven's forced departure remains a mystery.</p><p>A spokesman for the governor wouldn't confirm or deny that Foxhoven's email figured into her surprise request for his resignation.</p><p>"As the governor has said, a lot of factors contributed to the resignation of Jerry Foxhoven and now Gov. Reynolds is looking forward to taking DHS in a new direction," said spokesman Pat Garrett.</p><p>The governor's office has refused to elaborate on those factors, despite an Iowa law that requires state agencies to release the "documented reasons and rationale" when employees resign instead of being terminated.</p><p>Foxhoven's ouster came amid multiple controversies involving the agency, which has a nearly $7 billion annual budget. They included difficult contract negotiations with managed care companies that run the Medicaid program, a trial detailing alleged mistreatment of boys at a state juvenile home, and an uptick in deaths at a center for the disabled. Still, Foxhoven's job had not appeared to be in danger.</p><p>Reynolds had appointed Foxhoven, a longtime Drake University law professor, to run the agency in 2017 amid concerns about its handling of cases of children who died from abuse and neglect.</p><p>Foxhoven said in a text message that he believed Reynolds had made the decision to "go in a different direction" before he sent the June 14 email. He said he wasn't given a reason for the resignation request but that he doubted Shakur was a factor.</p><p>The email included what Foxhoven called an inspirational quote from the artist: "Pay no mind to those who talk behind your back, it simply means that you are 2 steps ahead." Foxhoven noted that, in addition to Shakur's birthday, he was celebrating his two-year anniversary as director and he thanked the staff for their work.</p><p>Foxhoven said he sent the message, which was similar to an email he sent the prior year to mark the day, to break down racist stereotypes about rap music.</p><p>Several employees reacted positively with notes to Foxhoven - but one noted that the view wasn't universally shared.</p><p>"I love your 2pac messages ... and the fact that you still send them (despite the haters) makes me appreciate them even more," employee Lisa Bender wrote.</p><p>"I agree totally. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Man arrested in slaying of 75-year-old community activist
By CHEVEL JOHNSON and REBECCA SANTANA, Associated Press
Posted Jul 16 2019 10:33PM EDT

The suspect in the slaying of a community leader who founded Baton Rouge's African American history museum was a tenant who owed her back rent, authorities said Tuesday.

Ronn Jermaine Bell, 38, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder, city Police Chief Murphy J. Paul told news reporters. Bell is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish jail. It's unclear whether he's represented by an attorney.

Paul said Bell was a tenant in a rental property owned by 75-year-old Sadie Roberts-Joseph and was behind on about $1,200 in rent. Paul said a "solid motive" remains under investigation but he says they don't believe Roberts-Joseph's death was a hate crime or related to her community activist role. Paul said a "solid motive" remains under investigation but he says they don't believe Roberts-Joseph's death was a hate crime or related to her community activist role.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/5-lifestyle-behaviors-found-to-lower-risk-of-alzheimers-by-60-percent-new-research-finds" title="5 lifestyle behaviors found to lower risk of Alzheimer's by 60 percent, new research finds" data-articleId="418565256" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Healthy_lifestyle_may_offset_risk_for_Al_0_7527931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" 5 lifestyle behaviors found to lower risk of Alzheimer's by 60 percent, new research finds
By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted Jul 16 2019 09:07PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 09:52PM EDT

Even if you have a high genetic risk for developing Alzheimer's, new research has found that making healthy lifestyle choices can lower your overall risk for the disease, as well as your risk for other forms of dementia.

Researchers from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago found that a healthy diet, regular exercise, light to moderate alcohol intake, not smoking and engaging in cognitively stimulating activities reduced the risk of Alzheimer's by 60 percent — when compared to those who only followed one or none of those habits.

The researchers found that even for people who adopted one more of these habits, whatever their current number of lifestyle factors, the risk of Alzheimer's dementia decreased by an additional 22 percent. class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Even if you have a high genetic risk for developing Alzheimer’s, new research has found that making healthy lifestyle choices can lower your overall risk for the disease, as well as your risk for other forms of dementia.</p><p>Researchers from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago found that a healthy diet, regular exercise, light to moderate alcohol intake, not smoking and engaging in cognitively stimulating activities reduced the risk of Alzheimer's by 60 percent — when compared to those who only followed one or none of those habits.</p><p>The researchers found that even for people who adopted one more of these habits, whatever their current number of lifestyle factors, the risk of Alzheimer’s dementia decreased by an additional 22 