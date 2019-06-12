< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman's KIA SUV catches fire, raises questions <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - An Athens woman is trying to figure out what went wrong when her brand new SUV unexplainably caught fire. Of bigger concern is the model and make of the SUV, a 2019 Hyundai Tucson.</p> <p>While it’s not among the older Tucson’s under currently recalled, the circumstances have her and her family very concerned.</p> <p>On cellphone video, the quick moving blaze can be seen destroying Kaitlyn Schaefer’s 2019 Hyundai Tucson four days after she and her dad bought the vehicle.</p> <p>“The car had three hundred miles on it. I have only driven it a long distance twice,” said Schaefer.</p> <p>She told FOX 5 News on Tuesday afternoon she and her friend Sydney Derrick drove from Athens to Buckhead in Atlanta to pick up a friend to meet her parents at the Braves game.</p> <p>About a quarter of a mile after leaving her friend’s home, they were sidelined when the electronics, the blind spot detection, parking brake lights, and others, started behaving erratically just before a series of pops and explosions.</p> <p>“The car kind of jolted as If I had slammed in the brakes which I didn’t, I wasn’t going very fast anyway, and right at that same time we heard like a pop,” said Schaefer.</p> <p>She told FOX 5 News she called her parents who called the dealer who advised her to push the in-vehicle remote link to get help.</p> <p>“She said hello and there was the other, the second explosion that we heard and I just ran, I just bolted away from the car,” said Schaefer.</p> <p>She said she and her friends backed away from the burning vehicle then heard two more explosions before the Tucson was consumed by fire.</p> <p>FOX 5 News reached out to the Alpharetta Hyundai dealer who sold Schaefer and her dad the Tucson as well as Hyundai corporate press relations but did not hear back from either.</p> <p>Thousands of older model Tucson’s and other Hyundai and Kia models have already been recalled over unexplained fires.</p> <p>Jason Levine, the Executive Director of the Center for Auto Safety, a watchdog consumer non-profit, said while there is no current recall on the 2019 Tucson, this latest unexplained fire should be scrutinized.</p> <p>“What we would like to see is the manufacturers, Hyundai and KIA and the National Highway Safety Administration do is more actively and more quickly get a handle on why these vehicles are continually catching fire,” said Levine.</p> <p>Kaitlyn Schaefer said she and her dad bought the new Tucson as a way for her to start her new life after her graduation from the 