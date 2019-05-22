< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. HUD secretary Ben Carson mistakes housing term for Oreo cookie url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/S%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_00.00.08.26_1558532560876.png_7301569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408355000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/S%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_00.00.08.26_1558532560876.png_7301569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408355000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="S BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_00.00.08.26_1558532560876.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/S%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_00.00.03.19_1558532560494.png_7301568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408355000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="S BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_00.00.03.19_1558532560494.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.23.09_1558532563271.png_7301571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408355000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.23.09_1558532563271.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.02.29_1558532562759.png_7301570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408355000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.02.29_1558532562759.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-408355000-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/S%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_00.00.08.26_1558532560876.png_7301569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="S BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_00.00.08.26_1558532560876.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/S%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_00.00.03.19_1558532560494.png_7301568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="S BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_00.00.03.19_1558532560494.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.23.09_1558532563271.png_7301571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.23.09_1558532563271.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img <strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Ben Carson, the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has gone viral for mistaking a real estate term for a cookie.</p><p>It happened during a hearing before Congress.</p><p>Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter asked Carson about REOs, or real estate owned properties, but Carson believed she asked about Oreos.</p><p>After the hearing, Porter tweeted the video out later, expressing her displeasure over what happened.</p> I asked <a href="https://twitter.com/SecretaryCarson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SecretaryCarson</a> about REOs - a basic term related to foreclosure - at a hearing today. He thought I was referring to a chocolate sandwich cookie. No, really. <a href="https://t.co/cYekJAkRag">pic.twitter.com/cYekJAkRag</a></p>— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) <a href="https://twitter.com/RepKatiePorter/status/1130889201455685633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>In response, Cartson tweeted photos of a package of Oreo cookies with a message to Porter saying "enjoying a few post-hearing snacks ... sending some your way."</p> OH, REO! Thanks, <a href="https://twitter.com/RepKatiePorter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RepKatiePorter</a>. Enjoying a few post-hearing snacks. Sending some your way! <a href="https://t.co/q4MMTBWVUI">pic.twitter.com/q4MMTBWVUI</a></p>— Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) <a href="https://twitter.com/SecretaryCarson/status/1130922949060571137?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><em>FOX 5 News reporting from Atlanta</em></p> 