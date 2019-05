- Security experts are issuing a warning for travelers to think twice about using airport charging stations.

They say using the public USB ports could put unsuspecting users at risk of what's called "juice jacking."

It happens when hackers secretly modify the USB ports to install malware on your phone or steal your data.

Just by plugging in, hackers can steal data, text messages, pictures, and email from your phone.

"There's really no way to tell, and you have to be really technically savvy to detect such an attack," IBM cybersecurity expert Charles Henderson said.

Experts recommend bringing your own charger or portable battery along to avoid using the public USB ports.