e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Hackers targeting airport charging stations to steal data Hackers targeting airport charging stations to steal data Share  a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409289260_409289022_171163";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409289022","video":"568492","title":"Hackers%20targeting%20charging%20stations%20to%20steal%20data","caption":"Hackers%20targeting%20charging%20stations%20to%20steal%20data","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FHackers_targeting_charging_stations_to_s_0_7317834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FHackers_targeting_charging_stations_to_steal_dat_568492_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653647393%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DjgWRb3qFAAl92O9TiAHhXyNUQMw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnational-news%2Fhackers-targeting-charging-stations-to-steal-data"}},"createDate":"May 28 2019 06:29AM  By FOX 5 News
Posted May 28 2019 06:30AM EDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 06:29AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 03:30PM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Security experts are issuing a warning for travelers to think twice about using airport charging stations.

They say using the public USB ports could put unsuspecting users at risk of what's called "juice jacking."

It happens when hackers secretly modify the USB ports to install malware on your phone or steal your data.

Just by plugging in, hackers can steal data, text messages, pictures, and email from your phone.

"There's really no way to tell, and you have to be really technically savvy to detect such an attack," IBM cybersecurity expert Charles Henderson said.

Experts recommend bringing your own charger or portable battery along to avoid using the public USB ports. More National News Stories MacKenzie Bezos pledges to give half her fortune to charity
Posted May 28 2019 10:05AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 03:25PM EDT
MacKenzie Bezos is pledging half her fortune to charity, following in the footsteps of billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

The ex-wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos finalized her divorce in April and reportedly got a stake in the online shopping giant worth over $35 billion.

The Giving Pledge was started in 2010 by 40 of the wealthiest people in the U.S. It involves billionaires pledging more than half of their wealth to charitable causes either while they are alive or in their wills. Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Indiana, Ohio
Posted May 28 2019 09:51AM EDT
A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another.

There were no immediate reports of any deaths or serious injuries in the twisters, among 52 tornadoes that may have touched down Monday across eight states as waves of severe weather swept across the nation's mid-section.

A tally of storm reports posted online by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center shows that 14 suspected tornadoes touched down in Indiana, 10 in Colorado and nine in Ohio. Six suspected tornadoes were reported in Iowa, five in Nebraska, four in Illinois, three in Minnesota, while one suspected tornado was reported in Idaho in the West. Report: '10 tons of trash' left behind on Virginia Beach after Memorial Day event
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 28 2019 07:46AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 03:26PM EDT
Piles of trash were left behind Monday along the shore of Virginia Beach following a poplar Memorial Day Weekend event called "Floatopia" where beachgoers commemorate the holiday by bringing floats to the beach, according to local reports. A video shared by Melissa Noel that shows trash everywhere on the shore as since gone viral on Facebook with more than 13,000 shares and nearly 2,000 comments.

"Stay classy, Virginia Beach," Noel can be heard saying over footage of cups, wrappers and other trash strewn along the shore. class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/celebrity-relationship-expert-christal-jordan-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Christal_Jordan_on_May_December_romances_0_7318521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Christal_Jordan_on_May_December_romances_0_20190528151113"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Celebrity relationship expert Christal Jordan on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/master-chef-contestant-shares-a-drunken-chocolate-ganachefrosting-recipe"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Master Chef contestant shares a drunken chocolate ganache frosting recipe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/gwinnett-county-schools-promote-summer-reading-through-book-mobiles"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/All_aboard_the_Book_Mobile__0_7318657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="All_aboard_the_Book_Mobile__0_20190528150415"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gwinnett County Schools promote summer reading through book mobiles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-s-body-found-in-car-at-cobb-county-apartment-complex"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20FAVOR%20RD%20HOMICIDE%2012P_00.00.02.25_1559064883932.png_7318988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V FAVOR RD HOMICIDE 12P_00.00.02.25_1559064883932.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman's body found in car at Cobb County apartment complex</h3> </a> 