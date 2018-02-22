< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Good Samaritan rescues child from suspected kidnapper in Santa Ana id="story-headline0" data-article-id="315272660" data-article-version="1.0">Good Samaritan rescues child from suspected kidnapper in Santa Ana</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-315272660" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Good Samaritan rescues child from suspected kidnapper in Santa Ana&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/good-samaritan-rescues-child-from-suspected-kidnapper-in-santa-ana" data-title="Good Samaritan rescues child from suspected kidnapper in Santa Ana" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/good-samaritan-rescues-child-from-suspected-kidnapper-in-santa-ana" addthis:title="Good Samaritan rescues child from suspected kidnapper in Santa Ana"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-315272660.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-315272660");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-315272660-315272645"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/02/22/suspected%20kidnapper%20Santa%20Ana_1519320720304.PNG_4992044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/02/22/suspected%20kidnapper%20Santa%20Ana_1519320720304.PNG_4992044_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/02/22/suspected%20kidnapper%20Santa%20Ana_1519320720304.PNG_4992044_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/02/22/suspected%20kidnapper%20Santa%20Ana_1519320720304.PNG_4992044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/02/22/suspected%20kidnapper%20Santa%20Ana_1519320720304.PNG_4992044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Source: Santa Ana Police Department&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Source: Santa Ana Police Department </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-315272660-315272645" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/02/22/suspected%20kidnapper%20Santa%20Ana_1519320720304.PNG_4992044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/02/22/suspected%20kidnapper%20Santa%20Ana_1519320720304.PNG_4992044_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/02/22/suspected%20kidnapper%20Santa%20Ana_1519320720304.PNG_4992044_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/02/22/suspected%20kidnapper%20Santa%20Ana_1519320720304.PNG_4992044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/02/22/suspected%20kidnapper%20Santa%20Ana_1519320720304.PNG_4992044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Source: Santa Ana Police Department&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> Posted Feb 22 2018 12:34PM EST
Updated Feb 22 2018 11:39PM EST (CNS)</strong> - A woman who allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl walking to school Wednesday morning in Santa Ana is now behind bars, thanks to a good Samaritan who intervened, police said.</p><p>Claudia Hernandez Diaz, 34, was booked on suspicion of kidnapping a minor younger than 14, said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.</p><p>Diaz allegedly attempted to abduct the girl about 7:45 a.m. on Main Street at McFadden Avenue as she was en route to Lathrop Intermediate School. A woman who was driving by is being credited with rescuing the youngster. She had just dropped her own child off at a local high school and was headed home when she saw the attempted abduction, Bertagna said.</p><p>"She doesn't know if it's a mother having an issue with her daughter, but something doesn't look right because the suspect is homeless and her hair's messy,'' Bertagna said. ``So she makes a turn, comes around and asked the young victim, `Are you OK?' and the victim looked at her and shook her head no, and she could see the fright in her eyes.''</p><p>The good Samaritan's ``motherly instincts kicked in and she told the suspect, `That's my child, give her back to me.' It took three times of her saying that and the woman let her go,'' Bertagna said.</p><p>The girl's rescuer drove her to her school, where police and her family were called.</p><p>The good Samaritan provided a detailed description of the suspect, and police ``saturated'' the area and tracked down Diaz, who's believed to be homeless, Bertagna said.</p><p>Police have not established any sort of motive, he said.</p><p>Amy Martinez, who spoke to reporters with her aunt standing nearby, told local media that she was scared when the suspect approached and grabbed her in a bear hug.</p><p>"I thought that I was never going to see my mom or my family again,'' she said.</p><p>"She told me in Spanish not to cry,'' the child said.</p><p>The girl's rescuer, who did not want her name used, told reporters that the youngster ``was kind of struggling to get away, so then those were the signs that something wasn't right.'' She said she ``was basically yelling, `Let her go,' so as soon as my voice changed, she let her go and Amy walked (to) my car.''</p><p>The corporal praised the girl's rescuer.</p><p>"We always say if you see something say something. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"565784" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/national-news/president-trump-suspends-plan-to-impose-tariff-on-mexican-products" title="President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico.</p><p>The President announced his decision in two tweets made on his verified Twitter account.</p><p>I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to....</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/no-need-to-worry-about-the-football-field-sized-asteroid-that-is-headed-in-earths-direction-space" title="No need to worry about the football-field-sized asteroid headed towards Earth, space agency says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Space_agencies_don_t_want_you_to_worry_a_0_7365734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Space_agencies_don_t_want_you_to_worry_a_0_7365734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Space_agencies_don_t_want_you_to_worry_a_0_7365734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Space_agencies_don_t_want_you_to_worry_a_0_7365734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Space_agencies_don_t_want_you_to_worry_a_0_7365734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The European Space Agency put together a list of all the most dangerous or concerning objects in space, and they just added an asteroid that’s roughly the size of a football field heading directly for us — but not to worry." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>No need to worry about the football-field-sized asteroid headed towards Earth, space agency says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The European Space Agency put together a list of all the most dangerous or concerning objects in space, and they just added an asteroid that’s roughly the size of a football field heading directly for us — but not to worry.</p><p>That’s because the asteroid, known as 2006 QV89 , is only has a one in 7,000 chance of actually hitting Earth later this year.</p><p>In case you are worried those odds are still not in your favor, you have a higher risk of dying from excessive cold, which has a 1 in 6,045 chance of happening.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss" title="Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Lesbian_couple_brutally_beaten_by_group__0_7365293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Lesbian_couple_brutally_beaten_by_group__0_7365293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Lesbian_couple_brutally_beaten_by_group__0_7365293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Lesbian_couple_brutally_beaten_by_group__0_7365293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Lesbian_couple_brutally_beaten_by_group__0_7365293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A lesbian couple was beaten and robbed by a group of men after the women refused to kiss in front of them while riding a bus in London." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A lesbian couple was severely beaten and robbed by four men while they rode a bus in London in late May, and local authorities made arrests in the case Friday.</p><p>The attack happened May 30, when the two women boarded the Night Bus after a date in West Hampstead.</p><p>Melania Geymonat, 28, who moved to London from Uruguay in February, shared a photo of herself and her American girlfriend Chris covered in blood on Facebook . She recounted what happened to them that night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/calls-for-changes-in-scooter-laws-after-arrest-in-deadly-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/New_push_for_e_scooter_laws_after_man_s__0_7366293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_push_for_e_scooter_laws_after_man_s__0_20190608050715"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Calls for changes in scooter laws after arrest in deadly crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-members-of-hoa-accused-of-texting-inappropriate-photos-of-neighbors"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Deputies_say_members_of_HOA_accused_of_t_0_7366570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Deputies_say_members_of_HOA_accused_of_t_0_20190608050628"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Members of HOA accused of texting inappropriate photos of neighbors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-robber-who-used-13-year-old-girl-to-set-trap-arrested"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20CALVIN%20SMITH%20ARRESTED%205P%20_00.00.35.08_1559959637782.png_7366184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V CALVIN SMITH ARRESTED 5P _00.00.35.08_1559959637782.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Robber who used 13-year-old girl to set trap arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-bandanna-bandit-crook-caught-on-camera-cruising-around-on-stolen-lawn-mowers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20MOWER%20THEFT%20VIDEO%205P_00.00.02.08_1559958783809.png_7366148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P MOWER THEFT VIDEO 5P_00.00.02.08_1559958783809.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Bandanna bandit:' Crook caught on camera cruising around on stolen lawn mowers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-members-of-hoa-accused-of-texting-inappropriate-photos-of-neighbors" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Deputies_say_members_of_HOA_accused_of_t_0_7366570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Deputies_say_members_of_HOA_accused_of_t_0_7366570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Deputies_say_members_of_HOA_accused_of_t_0_7366570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Deputies_say_members_of_HOA_accused_of_t_0_7366570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Deputies_say_members_of_HOA_accused_of_t_0_7366570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Members of HOA accused of texting inappropriate photos of neighbors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/acuna-homers-off-urena-flings-bat-during-showy-trot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Acuña homers off Ureña, flings bat during showy trot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-robber-who-used-13-year-old-girl-to-set-trap-arrested" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20CALVIN%20SMITH%20ARRESTED%205P%20_00.00.35.08_1559959637782.png_7366184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20CALVIN%20SMITH%20ARRESTED%205P%20_00.00.35.08_1559959637782.png_7366184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20CALVIN%20SMITH%20ARRESTED%205P%20_00.00.35.08_1559959637782.png_7366184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20CALVIN%20SMITH%20ARRESTED%205P%20_00.00.35.08_1559959637782.png_7366184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20CALVIN%20SMITH%20ARRESTED%205P%20_00.00.35.08_1559959637782.png_7366184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Robber who used 13-year-old girl to set trap arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/braves-snitker-selected-to-nl-all-star-coaching-staff" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/06/12/vlcsnap-1274-02-03-14h01m50s933_1465776785312_1433165_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/06/12/vlcsnap-1274-02-03-14h01m50s933_1465776785312_1433165_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/06/12/vlcsnap-1274-02-03-14h01m50s933_1465776785312_1433165_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/06/12/vlcsnap-1274-02-03-14h01m50s933_1465776785312_1433165_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/06/12/vlcsnap-1274-02-03-14h01m50s933_1465776785312_1433165_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Braves' Snitker selected to NL All-Star coaching staff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/keuchel-braves-reach-deal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dallas&#x20;Keuchel" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Keuchel to join Braves soon, will start Saturday in Triple-A</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 