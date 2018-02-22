Florida woman gets 120 days in jail for starving dog

- A Florida woman whose pit bull named Wiggins starved to death has been sentenced to 120 days in jail.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Volusia County Judge Bryan Feigenbaum on Wednesday also ruled that 37-year-old Sarah Wells will serve 12 months of probation and barred her from owning any animals during that time.

Police were called to the Edgewater Animal Shelter on Dec. 20 after Wells surrendered the sickly dog to the facility. She told staffers that the dog had walked onto her property, but they were skeptical because the dog was so malnourished it wasn't able to stand.

A police report says Wells admitted to lying to shelter workers and said the dog belonged to her. Shelter workers tried to save the dog's life, but it died.