- The FBI has released a photograph of a teddy bear bomb they said was left on a rural South Carolina road by a man who pleaded guilty last year to using a weapon of mass destruction.

The FBI also released a map and a timeline.

Agents say 26-year-old Wesley Ayers admitted to putting six devices in several areas of Anderson County in early 2018.

Three of them were real bombs while the other three were hoax devices.

DNA evidence helped link Ayers to the crimes.

He was sentenced in February to 30 years in prison.

