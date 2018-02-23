Fallen Prince George's County Police Cpl. Mujahid Ramzziddin laid to rest

- A Prince George’s County police officer who was shot and killed while attempting to protect a female neighbor being threatened in a domestic situation has been laid to rest on Friday.

A massive procession took place as Cpl. Mujahid Ramzziddin was honored after being shot to death in Brandywine on Wednesday.

A service was held at the Diyanet Center of America in Lanham. Following the service, Ramzziddin’s body was taken to Fort Lincoln Cemetery on Bladensburg Road in Brentwood where he was laid to rest.

The 51-year-old father of four was off-duty and "stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation” when he was shot and killed by 37-year-old Glenn Tyndell, according to officials.

“He saved her life by giving his own,” said Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski III. “I’m extraordinarily proud of him, not just for the way we lost him, but for the totality of his career.”

Following the shooting, officials said Tyndell took Ramzziddin’s service weapon, fled the scene and led police on a chase that concluded on Route 210 in Fort Washington. It was there that officials said Prince George’ County Police officers Luke Allen and Channing Reed exchanged fire with Tyndell and killed him.

Ramzziddin was a 14-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department and has served in the U.S. Marine Corp. and D.C. Air National Guard.

He was also awarded the Medal of Valor in 2006 for his courage while engaging an armed suspect.