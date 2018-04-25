Belmont Fire crews rescue man from Catawba River

- Belmont Fire crews rescued a man stuck in the Catawaba River Wednesday afternoon.

The man was seen clinging onto debris to keep himself afloat around 5:00 p.m. He had been kayaking when he fell out of his boat in the area of 1401 Armstrong Ford Rd.

WATER RESCUE: There's a man trapped in the Catawba River. He was in the yellow kayak. Rescue working to get a ladder to him. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/KFzm4yuWkM — JenyneDonaldsonFox46 (@JenyneDonaldson) April 25, 2018

FOX 46's Jenyne Donaldson spoke on the phone with the victim while he was still in the water. He called saying he doesn't want to be on camera, and his wife then hit the camera.

Just spoke to the victim in the water. He called to speak with me saying he doesn't want to be on camera. His wife then hit my camera. He's still in the water 😳😳😳 @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/p2qwg4O5M3 — JenyneDonaldsonFox46 (@JenyneDonaldson) April 25, 2018

You can watch the live rescue here:

The man was successfully extracted from the water around 5:30 p.m. by three rescue workers that used a raft to get to him. He was immediately taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.