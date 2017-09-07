Judge removes temporary restraining order, take down of Robert E. Lee statue to resume

- Work to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee in Dallas will resume after a judge ended a temporary restraining order that halted work on Wednesday.

A small crowd had gathered to watch the removal Wednesday afternoon after the Dallas City Council voted 13 to 1 to take it down. A crane to hoist the statue up was already in place when a federal judge halted the removal.

The judge granted a temporary restraining order request from an attorney named Kirk Lyons. He filed the motion on behalf of a local member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which is the same group that is suing the University of Texas for the removal of its Confederate monument.

But the federal court that approved the TRO said Thursday afternoon that the veterans group failed to show the city was interfering with its first amendment rights or that the city didn't provide due process.

Descendants of Lee and supporters of the statue remaining were in the court room

“The City of Dallas does not hold title to that statue. They have taken that statue from the citizens of Dallas and what they’ve done with it is they are stealing it, right now, as we are standing here,” said John Lee, Great-Great Grandson of Robert E. Lee.

Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway said after the hearing the city would resume work on taking down the statue, but didn't specify when it would occur.

“The process will move forward, it will stay transparent,” Caraway said. “We will allow some time to get ourselves together and begin to determine what the next move will be. The statue will eventually be removed – when, we will not be able to say at this point.”

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE STATUE

The plan from the city is to place the statue in a storage facility temporarily until a task force comes up with a recommendation for where it should go. That group meets Thursday night to start discussions on what to do with the statue and other Confederate symbols and names across the city.

Councilman Philip Kingston first proposed removing the Lee statue and other monuments a month ago.

"The mayor had to get to a place in his head where he felt comfortable with it, and he came down on the right side of this issue, so I don't want to criticize him, I want to praise him for what he did,” Kingston said.

AN ARTIST REMEMBERS

During the day on Thursday, Dallas artist Jerrel Sustaita worked to capture the sculpture on canvas before it's placed in temporary storage.

“I might not be able to make this painting tomorrow. I've been intending to do it for years. Never took the time to.” Sustaita said.

Sustaita says art is often controversial, which is what sparks important dialogue.

"I'm seeing two riders, I'm perceiving they've been on a long journey together. The horse of the younger rider appears tired. His steps are heavy, is head is droopy, he'd like nothing more than to take a break,” Sustaita said. “The horse of the older rider seems to know this ridge, and know just on the other side is a better place to take a break, greener grass, fresh water.”