Brazil gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid By The Associated Press addthis:title="Brazil gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422228011.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422228011");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422228011-314490554"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/09/jail_prison_generic_fence_100917_1507566603008_4309305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/09/jail_prison_generic_fence_100917_1507566603008_4309305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/09/jail_prison_generic_fence_100917_1507566603008_4309305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/09/jail_prison_generic_fence_100917_1507566603008_4309305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/09/jail_prison_generic_fence_100917_1507566603008_4309305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Jobs For Felons Hub via Flickr (@JobsForFelonsHub)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Jobs For Felons Hub via Flickr (@JobsForFelonsHub) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422228011-314490554" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/09/jail_prison_generic_fence_100917_1507566603008_4309305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/09/jail_prison_generic_fence_100917_1507566603008_4309305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/09/jail_prison_generic_fence_100917_1507566603008_4309305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/09/jail_prison_generic_fence_100917_1507566603008_4309305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/09/jail_prison_generic_fence_100917_1507566603008_4309305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Jobs For Felons Hub via Flickr (@JobsForFelonsHub)&nbsp;" /> </div> Posted Aug 05 2019 09:37AM EDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 10:16AM EDT the penitentiary's main door in her place, authorities said Sunday.</p><p>But prison officials said the nervousness displayed by Clauvino da Silva, also known as "Shorty," as he tried to leave the prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro dressed as a woman gave him away.</p><p>His plan was apparently to leave his 19-year-old daughter inside the jail. Police are looking into her possible role as an accomplice in Saturday's failed escape attempt from Gericinó prison.</p><p>Rio's State Secretary of Prison Administration released photos showing da Silva in a silicon girl's mask and long dark-haired wig, wearing tight jeans and a pink shirt with a cartoon image of donuts. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge sentences man who sent pipe bombs to Dems to 20 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Hays, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Larry Neumeister, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 10:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida amateur body builder who admitted sending inoperative pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday by a judge who said he concluded that the bombs purposely were not designed to explode.</p><p>Cesar Sayoc, 57, wept and crossed himself when U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff announced the sentence. Sayoc earlier this year had pleaded guilty to explosives charges for mailing 16 pipe bombs days before the midterm elections last fall.</p><p>The one-time stripper and pizza delivery man from Aventura, Florida, apologized to his victims, saying he was "so very sorry for what I did."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/stocks-plunge-on-wall-street-as-us-china-trade-war-escalates" title="S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates" data-articleId="422357716" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Stocks_plunge_amid_US_China_trade_war_0_7574567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Stocks_plunge_amid_US_China_trade_war_0_7574567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Stocks_plunge_amid_US_China_trade_war_0_7574567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Stocks_plunge_amid_US_China_trade_war_0_7574567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Stocks_plunge_amid_US_China_trade_war_0_7574567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. stocks plunged to their worst loss of the year Monday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 10:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. stocks plunged to their worst loss of the year Monday and investors around the world scrambled to sell on worries about how much President Donald Trump's worsening trade war will damage the global economy.</p><p>China let its currency, the yuan, drop to its lowest level against the dollar in more than a decade, a move that Trump railed against as "currency manipulation." It also halted purchases of U.S. farm products. The moves follow Trump's tweets from last week that threatened tariffs on about $300 billion of Chinese goods, which would extend tariffs across almost all Chinese imports.</p><p>The escalating dispute between the world's largest economies is rattling investors unnerved about a global economy that was already slowing and falling U.S. corporate profits.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/el-paso-victim-dies-raising-death-toll-of-shooting-rampage-to-21" title="2 injured El Paso victims die, raising death toll of shooting rampage to 22" data-articleId="422255261" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/2_injured_El_Paso_victims_die__raising_d_0_7573628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/2_injured_El_Paso_victims_die__raising_d_0_7573628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/2_injured_El_Paso_victims_die__raising_d_0_7573628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/2_injured_El_Paso_victims_die__raising_d_0_7573628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/2_injured_El_Paso_victims_die__raising_d_0_7573628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two injured victims have died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, raising the death toll from the rampage to 22, officials said Monday. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 injured El Paso victims die, raising death toll of shooting rampage to 22</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 12:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 12:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two injured victims have died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, raising the death toll from the rampage to 22, officials said Monday. </p><p>A hospital official confirmed that another El Paso shooting victim has died. </p><p>Earlier in the morning, El Paso police tweeted that the latest victim died at a hospital. No other details were immediately provided.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> 