For the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to land men on the moon, ﻿NASA﻿ is giving people the opportunity to relive one of the most spectacular accomplishments of mankind in real-time through a new interactive multimedia experience — including all the jokes the astronauts told on board, the music they listened to, the messages they received from mission control, and the imagery they saw from space.

“Over half of the Earth's current population was not alive for the first Moon landing,” a ﻿release﻿ detailing the project said. “But, even those who had the opportunity to watch the Apollo 11 mission live on television in 1969 only had a limited view of all that was happening.”

The ﻿Apollo 11 Real-Time Mission Experience﻿ website consists of entirely original historical mission material but is re-imagined to reflect how the mission might be broadcast to the world if it happened today.