BB&T reports outages in ATM services, digital banking

- If you bank with BB&T, you may not be able to access your account. The bank is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM.

The bank tweeted overnight Thursday that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

At this time, many of our banking services are still unavailable but you can use your debit, credit & prepaid cards. We've identified the issue & are working to resolve it. Thank you for your continued patience. We'll continue to update you until your services have been restored. — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

Officials with BB&T said "the issue has been identified and they're working to resolve it as soon as possible."

If you’ve incurred any fees or experienced any issues directly related to this outage, we will work with you to address those issue as our systems come back online. (3 of 4) — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

BB&T said many of their banking services continued to remain unavailable Friday morning, including their online banking, mobile banking app, and ATMs.

Many of our banking services remain unavailable this morning, including online banking, our mobile banking app and ATMs. But you can still use your BB&T debit, credit and prepaid cards. At this time, we have no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity. (3 of 4) — BB&T (@BBT) February 23, 2018

Customers can still use their debit, credit and prepaid cards, according to the bank.