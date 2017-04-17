< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bahamas police were told billionaire Cline was on helicopter
Posted Jul 05 2019 10:45AM EDT NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) - Police in the Bahamas worked Friday to identify the bodies of seven Americans killed in a helicopter crash after being told that billionaire coal tycoon and Republican donor Chris Cline was among those on board. Shanta Knowles told The Associated Press on Friday that the search began off the islands of Big Grand Cay when police received a report from Florida that a group including Cline had failed to arrive as expected Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.</p><p>The bodies of the four women and three men have been taken to the capital in Nassau to be officially identified, Knowles said. The helicopter was still in the water, and based on preliminary information, she did not believe there had been a distress call before it went down.</p><p>A statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force said authorities and local residents found the crash site two miles off Big Grand Cay, group of private islands Cline owned.</p><p>The Register-Herald newspaper in Beckley, West Virginia, quoted Gov. Jim Justice as saying that Cline was among those killed. The newspaper described him as a "billionaire mining entrepreneur," ''coal tycoon" and "benefactor to southern West Virginia."</p><p>"West Virginia lost a super star, without any question," the newspaper quoted Justice as saying. "A giving, good man. I just love him with all my soul. ... All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walmart posts photo of 'guard' posted on ice cream isle after 'licking' incident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 10:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Texas Walmart busted out the big guns for ice cream security after a woman was spotted on camera licking a container of ice cream and putting it back on the shelf.</p><p>So, a Walmart in Corpus Christi has a guard on the frozen food aisle.</p><p>In the now deleted photo, the guard could be seen looking serious, imposing, and "armed" with a water pistol to prevent any ice cream mischief in his store!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/man-arrested-after-burning-american-flag-outside-walmart" title="Man arrested after burning American flag outside Walmart" data-articleId="416419199" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Man_arrested_after_burning_American_flag_0_7477798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Man_arrested_after_burning_American_flag_0_7477798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Man_arrested_after_burning_American_flag_0_7477798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Man_arrested_after_burning_American_flag_0_7477798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Man_arrested_after_burning_American_flag_0_7477798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Man arrested after  burning American flag outside of Walmart on 4th of July" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested after burning American flag outside Walmart</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 10:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Virginia man was arrested on the Fourth of July after taking an American flag out of his car and lighting it on fire in a Walmart parking lot, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.</p><p>In a video taken by Walmart manager Jay Weirich, Mitchell Lee Stauffer is seen taking the flag out of the trunk of his car at the store on George Washington Memorial Highway. Moments later, he lights the flag on fire. </p><p>After yelling a few obscenities, Stauffer got into his car and drove away. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/66-magnitude-quake-rattles-southern-california-1" title="Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California" data-articleId="416305758" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/KSAZ%20earthquake%20070419_1562266390118.png_7476651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/KSAZ%20earthquake%20070419_1562266390118.png_7476651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/KSAZ%20earthquake%20070419_1562266390118.png_7476651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/KSAZ%20earthquake%20070419_1562266390118.png_7476651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/KSAZ%20earthquake%20070419_1562266390118.png_7476651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 01:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on the July 4th holiday, rattling nerves and causing injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks. The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:33 a.m. Thursday in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, California. Multiple injuries and two house fires were reported in the town of 28,000. Emergency crews were also dealing with small vegetation fires, gas leaks and reports of cracked roads, said Kern County Fire Chief David Witt. He said 15 patients were evacuated from the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital as a precaution and out of concern for aftershocks. Kern County District Supervisor Mick Gleason told CNN there were some structural issues with the hospital and some patients had to be moved from one ward to another and that others were taken to a neighboring building. Gleason did not say what the structural issues were. Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden said that utility workers were assessing broken gas lines and turning off gas where necessary. The local senior center was holding a July 4th event when the quake hit and everyone made it out shaken up but without injuries, she said. "Oh, my goodness, there's another one (quake) right now," Breeden said on live television as an aftershock struck. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Kern County. The declaration means that the state will help the county and municipalities in it with emergency aid and recovery efforts. Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden praised Newsom for declaring the emergency. She also noted at a news conference that other nearby governments have offered to help the recovery effort. President Donald Trump said he was fully briefed on the earthquake and that it "all seems to be very much under control!" Police and fire officials said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that they have enough resources so far to meet needs in the wake of the earthquake. Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin said at a news conference that "we have plenty of resources." California Highway Patrol Lt. John Williams says officials have found cracks on several roads in the county, but overpasses and underpasses are in good shape. A series of aftershocks included a 4.5 magnitude temblor, according to the United States Geological Survey. "It almost gave me a heart attack," said Cora Burke, a waitress at Midway Cafe in Ridgecrest, of the big jolt. "It's just a rolling feeling inside the building, inside the cafe and all of a sudden everything started falling off the shelf, glasses, the refrigerator and everything in the small refrigerator fell over." Video posted online of a liquor store in Ridgecrest showed the aisles filled with broken wine and liquor bottles, knocked down boxes and other groceries strewn on the floor. Flames were seen shooting out of one home in the community. Lucy Jones, a seismologist with the California Institute of Technology's seismology lab, said the earthquake was the strongest since a 7.1 quake struck in the area on October 16, 1999. "This has been an extremely quiet abnormal time," Jones said. "This type of earthquake is much more normal ... The long term average is probably once every five or 10 years somewhere in Southern California." Jones said that the 6.4 quake centered near the town of Ridgecrest was preceded by a magnitude 4.2 temblor about a half hour earlier. She said vigorous aftershocks were occurring and that she wouldn't be surprised if a magnitude 5 quake hit but that they were striking in a remote area, sparsely populated area. "This is an isolated enough location that that's going to greatly reduce the damage," she said. People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion and took to social media to report it. Local emergency agencies also took to social media to ask people to only call 911 for emergencies.\ "We are very much aware of the significant earthquake that just occurred in Southern California. Please DO NOT call 9-1-1 unless there are injuries or other dangerous conditions. Don't call for questions please," the LAPD said in a statement published on Twitter. There were no reports of serious damage or injuries in Los Angeles, the department said. The quake was detected by California's new ShakeAlert system and it provided 48 seconds of warning to the seismology lab well before the shaking arrived at Caltech in the Los Angeles suburb of Pasadena but it did not trigger a public warning through an app recently made available in Los Angeles County. USGS seismologist Robert Graves said the ShakeAlert system worked properly. Graves said it calculated an intensity level for the Los Angeles area that was below the threshold for a public alert. The limits are intended to avoid false alarms. Ashleigh Chandler, a helicopter rescue EMT at Fort Irwin, California, said the quake happened as she was getting ready for a July 4th party. "I was just in the living room getting everything ready, we start to feel the shaking, so then I look up and then the wine bottles start rattling and I thought, `They're going to fall.' "My stepson was in the house and my dog, so we just got everyone outside and then it ended. It was like 15, 20 seconds, maybe. It was pretty good shaking, so I'm out of breath." "Everyone's OK." Glenn Pomeroy, the head of California's Earthquake Authority, said the earthquake is "an important reminder that all of California is earthquake country." Pomeroy urged the estimated 2,000 people in the region hit by the quake who have California Earthquake Authority insurance policies to contact their residential insurance agencies as soon as possible. id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/troopers-walton-county-fire-engine-collides-with-pickup-truck" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/WALTON%20FIRE%20TRUCK%20DAMAGE_1562345445538.jpg_7478580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/WALTON%20FIRE%20TRUCK%20DAMAGE_1562345445538.jpg_7478580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/WALTON%20FIRE%20TRUCK%20DAMAGE_1562345445538.jpg_7478580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/WALTON%20FIRE%20TRUCK%20DAMAGE_1562345445538.jpg_7478580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/WALTON%20FIRE%20TRUCK%20DAMAGE_1562345445538.jpg_7478580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Walton&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Troopers: Walton County fire engine collides with pickup truck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-sketch-of-suspect-wanted-in-armed-robbery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/robbery_1562343373215_7478567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/robbery_1562343373215_7478567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/robbery_1562343373215_7478567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/robbery_1562343373215_7478567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/robbery_1562343373215_7478567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Sketch of suspect wanted in armed robbery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/alabama-officer-who-once-arrested-the-allman-brothers-dies-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/27/V%20GREG%20ALLMAN%20CONCERTS%20CANCELED%206A_00.00.38.07_1495914958406_3388055_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/27/V%20GREG%20ALLMAN%20CONCERTS%20CANCELED%206A_00.00.38.07_1495914958406_3388055_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/27/V%20GREG%20ALLMAN%20CONCERTS%20CANCELED%206A_00.00.38.07_1495914958406_3388055_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/27/V%20GREG%20ALLMAN%20CONCERTS%20CANCELED%206A_00.00.38.07_1495914958406_3388055_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/27/V%20GREG%20ALLMAN%20CONCERTS%20CANCELED%206A_00.00.38.07_1495914958406_3388055_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alabama officer who once arrested the Allman Brothers dies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fire-chief-lightning-ignites-5-house-fires-in-neighborhood-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/fire_generic_1520277322817_5033215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/fire_generic_1520277322817_5033215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/fire_generic_1520277322817_5033215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/fire_generic_1520277322817_5033215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/fire_generic_1520277322817_5033215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;fire&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;photo&#x20;via&#x20;pixabay&#x29;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fire chief: Lightning ignites 5 house fires in neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wildfire-burning-on-federally-protected-georgia-island-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/whitney%20fire_1562341818307.png_7478546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/whitney%20fire_1562341818307.png_7478546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/whitney%20fire_1562341818307.png_7478546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/whitney%20fire_1562341818307.png_7478546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/whitney%20fire_1562341818307.png_7478546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;National&#x20;Park&#x20;Service&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wildfire burning on federally protected Georgia island</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 