Avondale Police investigating shooting near high school

- Police in Avondale are investigating a shooting that happened near a high school.

According to officials, the shooting happened at a Dairy Queen parking lot at 107th Avenue and Indian School, and no injuries are reported.

According to police, the shots were fired not long after the school day ended for students, and that people in two different vehicles had an argument when someone started shooting.

According to maps of the area, incident scene is located near Westview High School and Garden Lakes Elementary School. Students were also in the area at the time of the incident.

"I heard popping sounds," said Rachel Ellis, a senior at Westview High School "I thought they weren't gunshots until I was told they were gunshots. I rant o the building that all the track runners were running into. I took off as fast as I could."

According to Joe Ortiz with the Tolleson Union High School District, Westview High School is on lockdown. While students were already let out of class, there were still staff members and students on campus, taking part in sports and extracurricular activities. The lockdown has since been lifted.

There are no descriptions of the suspects, or the vehicles involved. An investigation is ongoing.