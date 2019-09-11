< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story428322052" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428322052" data-article-version="1.0">Apple unveils new trio of smart phones</h1>
</header> f=$("#social-share-428322052");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428322052-428322064"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/GettyImages-1167295968_1568211587337_7651092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/GettyImages-1167295968_1568211587337_7651092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/GettyImages-1167295968_1568211587337_7651092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/GettyImages-1167295968_1568211587337_7651092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/GettyImages-1167295968_1568211587337_7651092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="10 September 2019, US, Cupertino: A man holds Apple&#39;s new smartphone models, the iPhone 11 Pro (l) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max at the Steve Jobs Theater on the corporate campus. &nbsp;(Photo by Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>10 September 2019, US, Cupertino: A man holds Apple's new smartphone models, the iPhone 11 Pro (l) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max at the Steve Jobs Theater on the corporate campus. (Photo by Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428322052-428322064" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/GettyImages-1167295968_1568211587337_7651092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/GettyImages-1167295968_1568211587337_7651092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/GettyImages-1167295968_1568211587337_7651092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/GettyImages-1167295968_1568211587337_7651092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/GettyImages-1167295968_1568211587337_7651092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="10 September 2019, US, Cupertino: A man holds Apple&#39;s new smartphone models, the iPhone 11 Pro (l) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max at the Steve Jobs Theater on the corporate campus. &nbsp;(Photo by Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>10 September 2019, US, Cupertino: A man holds Apple's new smartphone models, the iPhone 11 Pro (l) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max at the Steve Jobs Theater on the corporate campus. (Photo by Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/apple-unveils-new-trio-of-smart-phones">The Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 10:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 10:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428322052" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP)</strong> - Apple is dangling deals for its new phones and TV streaming service as it seeks to offset slumping device sales with new services.</p><p>Here's a look at what Apple unveiled Tuesday at its product event in Cupertino, California.</p><p>IPHONE 11: An update to last year's iPhone XR, but $50 cheaper at $700. It now gets a second camera lens, with a wider angle to squeeze more of the landscape or a group of people into the picture. Stays at 6.1 inches, as measured diagonally. Comes out Sept. 20.</p><p>IPHONE 11 PRO AND PRO MAX: Updates to the XS and XS Max, with prices staying the same at $1,000 and up. Last year's phones had a telephoto lens for better zoom compared with the regular lens. A third lens now offers wider angles. The display stays at 5.8 inches for regular model, 6.5 inches for Max. Comes out Sept. 20.</p><p>APPLE WATCH: The Series 5 watch catches up with rivals in offering an always-on display. There's also a new Compass app for gauging location. New titanium and ceramic models available. Comes out Sept. 20, starting at $399. Cellular models are $100 more.</p><p>IPAD: Slightly larger screen than before, at 10.2 inches. Comes out Sept. 30, starting at $329.</p><p>APPLE TV PLUS: Challenger to Netflix and other streaming services. The service will launch with nine original shows and movies, with more expected each month. Comes out Nov. 1 at $5 a month. Free year for buyers of any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch.</p><p>APPLE ARCADE: Video game service with more than 100 games, curated by Apple and exclusive to the service. Games can be downloaded and played offline - on the Apple-made iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Comes out Sept. 19 at $5 a month. Games available through a new dedicated tab in the app store.</p><p>SOFTWARE UPDATES: Free iOS 13 update for existing iPhones on Sept. 19, iPadOS for existing iPads on Sept. 30.</p><p>UNSPOKEN: Apple didn't provide any updates on its Mac computers, including a launch date for Catalina, the next version of macOS. 