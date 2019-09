- Apple iPhone users will be able to get an upgrade on their phones Thursday.

Apple is releasing its latest operation system "iOS 13."

The new update includes dark mode which makes your background darker and is said to improve battery life.

There's also the swipe to type feature, making typing easier and quicker by holding your finger down and sliding over each letter, rather than individually tapping.

The iOS 13 update will be available for any iPhone user who has a 6S model or newer.