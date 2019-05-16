< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" >
<span id="p_101"></span>
<div class="portlet-body">
<div class="portlet-borderless-container " style="">
<div class="portlet-body">
<div>
<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <article>
<section id="story407348222" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407348222" data-article-version="1.0">Alabama Sen. Doug Jones calls new abortion ban 'shameful'</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/alabama-sen-doug-jones-calls-new-abortion-ban-shameful-">KIM CHANDLER and BLAKE PATERSON, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 06:18PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Doug Jones calls new abortion ban 'shameful'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407348222.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/alabama-sen-doug-jones-calls-new-abortion-ban-shameful-">KIM CHANDLER and BLAKE PATERSON, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 06:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407348222" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)</strong> - Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones condemned Alabama's new abortion ban as "extreme" and "irresponsible" Thursday, a day after the state's Republican governor signed the most restrictive abortion measure in the country into law.</p> <p>"I think this bill, frankly, is shameful. It is callous," Jones told reporters. "This bill uses rape victims and victims of incest at all ages, even minors, as political pawns."</p> <p>The legislation signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday would make performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases and contains no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Supporters hope to launch a challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made the procedure legal.</p> <p>"To the bill's many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians' deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God," Ivey said in a statement after signing the bill.</p> <p>Jones, the lone Democrat to hold statewide office in Alabama, said he thought the debate was focused on the "most extreme voices on both sides."</p> <p>"I just don't think that it is representative of what most people in Alabama think or what they want from the government," he said.</p> <p>But the law's sponsor, Rep. Terri Collins, said she believes a majority of Alabamians support it: 59% of state voters in November agreed to write anti-abortion language in the Alabama Constitution, saying the state recognizes the rights of the "unborn."</p> <p>"It's to address the issue that Roe. v. Wade was decided on: Is that baby in the womb a person?" Collins said.</p> <p>The Alabama abortion ban is the most far-reaching measure as some conservative states push new abortion restrictions in the hopes of getting a case before the conservative Supreme Court majority.</p> <p>The abortion ban would go into effect in six months if it isn't blocked by legal challenges, which Jones anticipates costing millions of dollars.</p> <p>"This bill is unconstitutional as it stands right now and, I believe, irresponsible," he said.</p> <p>Abortion rights advocates have vowed swift legal action.</p> <p>"We haven't lost a case in Alabama yet and we don't plan to start now. We will see Governor Ivey in court," said Staci Fox, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeast.</p> <p>The legislation Alabama senators passed Tuesday would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison for the provider. The only exception would be when the woman's health is at serious risk. Women seeking or undergoing abortions wouldn't be punished.</p> <p>"It just completely disregards women and the value of women and their voice. We have once again silenced women on a very personal issue," said Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, a Birmingham Democrat.</p> <p>Kentucky , Mississippi , Ohio and Georgia recently approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy. Missouri's Republican-led Senate voted early Thursday to ban abortions at eight weeks, with no rape or incest exceptions. Louisiana lawmakers have been speeding toward passing a six-week ban.</p> <p>Dr. Yashica Robinson, who provides abortions in Huntsville, said her clinic fielded calls from frightened patients Wednesday.</p> <p>"This is a really sad day for women in Alabama and all across the nation," she said. "It's like we have just taken three steps backwards as far as women's rights and being able to make decisions that are best for them and best for their families."</p> <p>But Robinson said the bill is also having an energizing effect. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"565784" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/electoral-college-members-not-bound-by-popular-vote-court-says" title="Electoral College members not bound by popular vote, court says" data-articleId="424969430" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Electoral_College_members_not_bound_by_p_0_7608073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Electoral_College_members_not_bound_by_p_0_7608073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Electoral_College_members_not_bound_by_p_0_7608073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Electoral_College_members_not_bound_by_p_0_7608073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/Electoral_College_members_not_bound_by_p_0_7608073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the Colorado secretary of state violated the Constitution in 2016 when he removed an elector and nullified his vote because the elector refused to cast his ballot for Democrat Hillary Clinton," /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Electoral College members not bound by popular vote, court says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 06:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 06:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A U.S. appeals court in Denver said Electoral College members can vote for the presidential candidate of their choice and aren't bound by the popular vote in their states.</p><p>The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the Colorado secretary of state violated the Constitution in 2016 when he removed an elector and nullified his vote because the elector refused to cast his ballot for Democrat Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote.</p><p>The ruling applies only to Colorado and five other states in the 10th Circuit: Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/federal-energy-program-suggests-keeping-thermostat-set-at-78-degrees-82-while-you-sleep" title="Federal energy program suggests keeping thermostat set at 78 degrees — 82 while you sleep" data-articleId="424652255" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/The_lowest_you_should_set_the_thermostat_0_7603524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/The_lowest_you_should_set_the_thermostat_0_7603524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/The_lowest_you_should_set_the_thermostat_0_7603524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/The_lowest_you_should_set_the_thermostat_0_7603524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/The_lowest_you_should_set_the_thermostat_0_7603524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Energy Star, a federal program managed jointly by the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency, recommends keeping the set temperature of your home at 78 degrees to optimize energy efficiency while cooling." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Federal energy program suggests keeping thermostat set at 78 degrees — 82 while you sleep</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 09:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>To keep your home cool with central air conditioning while also optimizing energy efficiency (and therefore cost), keep the temperature at 78 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.</p><p>The suggestion comes from Energy Star , a federal program managed jointly by the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency that provides information to consumers about energy efficiency practices that not only save consumers money, but also improve air quality and protect the environment.</p><p>With record-breaking heat waves becoming the norm, finding ways to beat the heat without busting your budget might seem mystifying, which is why Energy Star provided consumers with a set of energy-saving recommendations on how to best manage central air conditioning in warmer spring and summer months.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/couples-who-have-children-are-happier-later-in-life-after-kids-leave-home-study-says" title="Couples who have children are happier later in life after kids leave home, study says" data-articleId="424652020" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Couples_who_have_children_are_happier_la_0_7603403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Couples_who_have_children_are_happier_la_0_7603403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Couples_who_have_children_are_happier_la_0_7603403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Couples_who_have_children_are_happier_la_0_7603403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Couples_who_have_children_are_happier_la_0_7603403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The study found that the relationship between children and well being becomes more positive for older people." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couples who have children are happier later in life after kids leave home, study says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 08:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A study published in July found that couples who have children are happier, but later in life and only after their kids have left home.</p><p>The team of researchers, led by Christoph Becker at Heidelberg University, studied 55,000 people age 50 and over from 16 European countries. The study , published on PLOS One, looked at parenthood, marital status and social networks and their relation to the well-being and mental health of older people.</p><p>“We find that children are positively correlated with well-being and lack of depressive symptoms. However, our analyses show that this overall positive association is due to children after they left home,” the study said, adding that it found negative effects for the number of children still living at home. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/verification-rule-cuts-downon-false-calls-in-sandy-springs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20FALSE%20ALARMS%20CUT%20DOWN%206P_00.00.14.19_1566427006918.png_7607880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P FALSE ALARMS CUT DOWN 6P_00.00.14.19_1566427006918.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Verification rule cuts down on false calls in Sandy Springs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-fulton-county-program-attempts-to-break-cycle-of-crime-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20DA%20HOWARD%20JUVY%20CRIME%206P_00.00.17.14_1566426436851.png_7607874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P DA HOWARD JUVY CRIME 6P_00.00.17.14_1566426436851.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Fulton County program attempts to 'break cycle of crime'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/electoral-college-members-not-bound-by-popular-vote-court-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-631096338%20THUMB_1566425732658.jpg_7608045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: An aide opens Electoral College ballot boxes during a joint session of Congress to tally ballots for the president and vice president of the United States, January 06, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)" title="631096338_1566425732658-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Electoral College members not bound by popular vote, court says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-charity-raising-money-to-buy-giant-refrigerator"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/V%20PACKING%20MEALS%20FOR%20NEEDY%20FOLO%206P_00.00.07.02_1566425767193.png_7607938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V PACKING MEALS FOR NEEDY FOLO 6P_00.00.07.02_1566425767193.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local charity raising money to buy giant refrigerator</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-fulton-county-program-attempts-to-break-cycle-of-crime-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20DA%20HOWARD%20JUVY%20CRIME%206P_00.00.17.14_1566426436851.png_7607874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20DA%20HOWARD%20JUVY%20CRIME%206P_00.00.17.14_1566426436851.png_7607874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20DA%20HOWARD%20JUVY%20CRIME%206P_00.00.17.14_1566426436851.png_7607874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20DA%20HOWARD%20JUVY%20CRIME%206P_00.00.17.14_1566426436851.png_7607874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/P%20DA%20HOWARD%20JUVY%20CRIME%206P_00.00.17.14_1566426436851.png_7607874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New Fulton County program attempts to 'break cycle of crime'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/electoral-college-members-not-bound-by-popular-vote-court-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-631096338%20THUMB_1566425732658.jpg_7608045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-631096338%20THUMB_1566425732658.jpg_7608045_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-631096338%20THUMB_1566425732658.jpg_7608045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-631096338%20THUMB_1566425732658.jpg_7608045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/GettyImages-631096338%20THUMB_1566425732658.jpg_7608045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;An&#x20;aide&#x20;opens&#x20;Electoral&#x20;College&#x20;ballot&#x20;boxes&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;joint&#x20;session&#x20;of&#x20;Congress&#x20;to&#x20;tally&#x20;ballots&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;president&#x20;and&#x20;vice&#x20;president&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x2c;&#x20;January&#x20;06&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;By&#x20;Tom&#x20;Williams&#x2f;CQ&#x20;Roll&#x20;Call&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Electoral College members not bound by popular vote, court says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-charity-raising-money-to-buy-giant-refrigerator" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/V%20PACKING%20MEALS%20FOR%20NEEDY%20FOLO%206P_00.00.07.02_1566425767193.png_7607938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/V%20PACKING%20MEALS%20FOR%20NEEDY%20FOLO%206P_00.00.07.02_1566425767193.png_7607938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/V%20PACKING%20MEALS%20FOR%20NEEDY%20FOLO%206P_00.00.07.02_1566425767193.png_7607938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/V%20PACKING%20MEALS%20FOR%20NEEDY%20FOLO%206P_00.00.07.02_1566425767193.png_7607938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/V%20PACKING%20MEALS%20FOR%20NEEDY%20FOLO%206P_00.00.07.02_1566425767193.png_7607938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Local charity raising money to buy giant refrigerator</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-home-with-children-inside-shot-up" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/S%20BUTNER%20STREET%20HOMES%20SHOT%206P_00.00.25.23_1566424163102.png_7607921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/S%20BUTNER%20STREET%20HOMES%20SHOT%206P_00.00.25.23_1566424163102.png_7607921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/S%20BUTNER%20STREET%20HOMES%20SHOT%206P_00.00.25.23_1566424163102.png_7607921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/S%20BUTNER%20STREET%20HOMES%20SHOT%206P_00.00.25.23_1566424163102.png_7607921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/S%20BUTNER%20STREET%20HOMES%20SHOT%206P_00.00.25.23_1566424163102.png_7607921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta home with children inside shot up</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/espn-s-lauren-sisler-confronts-her-parents-fatal-overdoses" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/addiction%20_OP_3_CP__1566423330515.png_7607917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/addiction%20_OP_3_CP__1566423330515.png_7607917_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/addiction%20_OP_3_CP__1566423330515.png_7607917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/addiction%20_OP_3_CP__1566423330515.png_7607917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/addiction%20_OP_3_CP__1566423330515.png_7607917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>ESPN's Lauren Sisler confronts her parents' fatal overdoses</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Atlanta App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-atlanta/id378084979?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.com.droid.foxwaga&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Storm Team App</h4> <a 