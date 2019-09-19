< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429469564" data-article-version="1.0">Acting intelligence chief agrees to testify after subpoena</h1> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429469564" data-article-version="1.0">Acting intelligence chief agrees to testify after subpoena</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429469564" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Acting intelligence chief agrees to testify after subpoena&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/acting-intelligence-chief-agrees-to-testify-after-subpoena" data-title="Acting intelligence chief agrees to testify after subpoena" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/acting-intelligence-chief-agrees-to-testify-after-subpoena" addthis:title="Acting intelligence chief agrees to testify after subpoena"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429469564.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429469564");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429469564-429469597"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/trump%20whistleblower_1568904630007.jpg_7666016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/trump%20whistleblower_1568904630007.jpg_7666016_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/trump%20whistleblower_1568904630007.jpg_7666016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/trump%20whistleblower_1568904630007.jpg_7666016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/trump%20whistleblower_1568904630007.jpg_7666016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Image" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Getty Image</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429469564-429469597" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/trump%20whistleblower_1568904630007.jpg_7666016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/trump%20whistleblower_1568904630007.jpg_7666016_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/trump%20whistleblower_1568904630007.jpg_7666016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/trump%20whistleblower_1568904630007.jpg_7666016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/trump%20whistleblower_1568904630007.jpg_7666016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Image" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Getty Image</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/national-news/acting-intelligence-chief-agrees-to-testify-after-subpoena">The Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:49AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:50AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-429469564" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - The acting director of national intelligence has agreed to testify next week to the House intelligence committee after balking at the panel's demand to turn over a secret whistleblower complaint.</p><p>Committee Chairman Adam Schiff subpoenaed Joseph Maguire last week, saying he was withholding a whistleblower complaint from Congress and questioning whether he had been directed to do so by the White House or the attorney general. Schiff did not divulge the subject of the complaint, but said the committee has been told that the intelligence community's inspector general determined it to be credible and a matter of "urgent concern."</p><p>Maguire will testify publicly about the whistleblower complaint on Sept. 26, and the committee will also hear from the intelligence community's inspector general on Thursday in a closed-door hearing, Schiff announced.</p><p>"The Committee places the highest importance on the protection of whistleblowers and their complaints to Congress," Schiff said.</p><p>In a letter Tuesday, the general counsel for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Jason Klitenic, wrote that the agency is protecting the whistleblower and argued the allegation does not meet the definition of "urgent concern." He said the complaint "concerned conduct from someone outside the intelligence community and did not relate to 'intelligence activity' under the DNI's supervision."</p><p>Schiff said last week that Maguire is required to share the complaint with Congress and said the attempt to hold it back "raises serious concerns about whether White House, Department of Justice or other executive branch officials are trying to prevent a legitimate whistleblower complaint from reaching its intended recipient, the Congress, in order to cover up serious misconduct."</p><p>He added that he was concerned that administration officials "are engaged in an unlawful effort to protect" President Donald Trump.</p><p><em>FOX 5 News reporting from Atalanta</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"565784" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-man-held-without-bond-in-deaths-of-wife-4-children" title="Florida man held without bond in deaths of wife, 4 children" data-articleId="429566719" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/WOFL_missing%20mom%20and%20daughters_091619_1568664616227.png_7660331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man held without bond in deaths of wife, 4 children</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When Georgia authorities pulled over a Florida driver during the weekend, they made a gruesome discovery in the back of the truck - the body of his decomposing wife. Casei Jones and her four children had been missing from their Florida hometown for over a month, and the discovery set off a massive search for the children.</p><p>The bodies have now been found - though authorities won't say where - and Michael Jones, 38, has been returned to Florida for prosecution. Judge Robert Landt in Marion County, Florida, ordered Jones held without bond Thursday.</p><p>"True evil poked its head up here in Marion County. That's the only way to describe it," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said during a news conference after announcing the children's bodies had been found.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/south-carolina-farmers-say-crops-in-danger-as-drought-grows" title="South Carolina farmers say crops in danger as drought grows" data-articleId="429550102" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20KEMP%20PERDUE%20FARM%20FUNDING%205P%20_00.00.42.07_1559944797538.png_7365310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20KEMP%20PERDUE%20FARM%20FUNDING%205P%20_00.00.42.07_1559944797538.png_7365310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20KEMP%20PERDUE%20FARM%20FUNDING%205P%20_00.00.42.07_1559944797538.png_7365310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20KEMP%20PERDUE%20FARM%20FUNDING%205P%20_00.00.42.07_1559944797538.png_7365310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20KEMP%20PERDUE%20FARM%20FUNDING%205P%20_00.00.42.07_1559944797538.png_7365310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South Carolina farmers say crops in danger as drought grows</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many farmers in South Carolina say a growing drought is threatening to devastate their crops right at harvest time and officials said there are plenty of indications the dry weather will spread.</p><p>A special committee that reviews drought in the state voted Wednesday to classify 31 of South Carolina's 46 counties as suffering moderate drought - the second in four worsening stages.</p><p>The vote came after the Drought Response Committee had a long discussion on whether to advance some counties to the next stage - severe drought - based on crop damage. The panel decided to wait because lake levels, stream flow, and groundwater and reservoir levels are still normal or above normal because of several wetter than normal years.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-video-release-of-delta-pilot-accused-of-alcohol-violation" title="New video release of Delta pilot accused of alcohol violation" data-articleId="426404890" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Delta_pilot_accused_of_DUI_0_7666743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Delta_pilot_accused_of_DUI_0_7666743_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Delta_pilot_accused_of_DUI_0_7666743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Delta_pilot_accused_of_DUI_0_7666743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Delta_pilot_accused_of_DUI_0_7666743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Newly released video shows Delta pilot who was accused of being under the influence of alcohol" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New video release of Delta pilot accused of alcohol violation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities have released surveillance video which investigator said shows a Delta pilot later charged with DUI inside the Minneapolis airport.</p><p>Gabriel Schroeder, 37, of Rosemont had a blood alcohol level between 0.04 percent and 0.08 percent when detectives arrested him on a plane at the Minneapolis airport just as it started boarding for a flight to San Diego on July 20, according to the criminal complaint.</p><p>The limit set by the Federal Aviation Administration is 0.04 percent, which is half the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/air-quality-testing-set-to-start-after-concerns-of-ethylene-oxide"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/V%20STERIGENICS%20INVESTIGATION%2011P_00.00.40.26_1568952337066.png_7667621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V STERIGENICS INVESTIGATION 11P_00.00.40.26_1568952337066.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Air quality testing set to start after concerns of ethylene oxide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighters-had-to-cut-into-shed-to-put-out-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20SHED%20FIRE%20%2011P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png_7667605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V HALL COUNTY SHED FIRE 11P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Firefighters had to cut into shed to put out fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-fired-after-a-list-shows-she-labeled-the-students-devils-or-angels-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/P%20DEVILS%20ANGELS%20STUDENT%20LIST%2011P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png_7667390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P DEVILS ANGELS STUDENT LIST 11P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teacher fired after a list shows she labeled the students 'devils' or 'angels'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/uga-returns-the-favor-to-notre-dame"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20UGA%20NOTRE%20DAME%20RETURN%20THE%20FAVOR%2011P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png_7667374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V UGA NOTRE DAME RETURN THE FAVOR 11P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>UGA returns the favor to Notre Dame</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighters-had-to-cut-into-shed-to-put-out-fire" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20SHED%20FIRE%20%2011P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png_7667605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20SHED%20FIRE%20%2011P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png_7667605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20SHED%20FIRE%20%2011P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png_7667605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20SHED%20FIRE%20%2011P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png_7667605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20SHED%20FIRE%20%2011P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png_7667605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Firefighters had to cut into shed to put out fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-fired-after-a-list-shows-she-labeled-the-students-devils-or-angels-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/P%20DEVILS%20ANGELS%20STUDENT%20LIST%2011P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png_7667390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/P%20DEVILS%20ANGELS%20STUDENT%20LIST%2011P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png_7667390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/P%20DEVILS%20ANGELS%20STUDENT%20LIST%2011P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png_7667390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/P%20DEVILS%20ANGELS%20STUDENT%20LIST%2011P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png_7667390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/P%20DEVILS%20ANGELS%20STUDENT%20LIST%2011P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png_7667390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher fired after a list shows she labeled the students 'devils' or 'angels'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/uga-returns-the-favor-to-notre-dame" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20UGA%20NOTRE%20DAME%20RETURN%20THE%20FAVOR%2011P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png_7667374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20UGA%20NOTRE%20DAME%20RETURN%20THE%20FAVOR%2011P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png_7667374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20UGA%20NOTRE%20DAME%20RETURN%20THE%20FAVOR%2011P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png_7667374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20UGA%20NOTRE%20DAME%20RETURN%20THE%20FAVOR%2011P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png_7667374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20UGA%20NOTRE%20DAME%20RETURN%20THE%20FAVOR%2011P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png_7667374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>UGA returns the favor to Notre Dame</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-arrest-2-men-connected-to-death-of-missing-person" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MISSING%20PERSON%20MURDER%2010P%20_00.00.34.19_1568949316013.png_7667365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MISSING%20PERSON%20MURDER%2010P%20_00.00.34.19_1568949316013.png_7667365_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MISSING%20PERSON%20MURDER%2010P%20_00.00.34.19_1568949316013.png_7667365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MISSING%20PERSON%20MURDER%2010P%20_00.00.34.19_1568949316013.png_7667365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MISSING%20PERSON%20MURDER%2010P%20_00.00.34.19_1568949316013.png_7667365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies arrest 2 men connected to death of missing person</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-home-fire-explosion-kills-1-person" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MERIWETHER%20FATAL%20EXPLOSION%2010P%20_WAGAb634_146.mxf_00.00.26.06_1568949337945.png_7667366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MERIWETHER%20FATAL%20EXPLOSION%2010P%20_WAGAb634_146.mxf_00.00.26.06_1568949337945.png_7667366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MERIWETHER%20FATAL%20EXPLOSION%2010P%20_WAGAb634_146.mxf_00.00.26.06_1568949337945.png_7667366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MERIWETHER%20FATAL%20EXPLOSION%2010P%20_WAGAb634_146.mxf_00.00.26.06_1568949337945.png_7667366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MERIWETHER%20FATAL%20EXPLOSION%2010P%20_WAGAb634_146.mxf_00.00.26.06_1568949337945.png_7667366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mobile home fire, explosion kills 1 person</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More 