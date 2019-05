- He's only 5 years old, but he's already helping police chase down bad guys in San Diego.

Liam, who suffers from a congenital heart defect, wanted to be an officer for the day.

Thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation and San Diego police, Liam's wish came true.

It started with the 5-year-old being sworn by Police Chief David Nisleit, where Liam promised to listen to his parents, tell the truth have fun, and eat his vegetables.

Throughout the day he was able to check out the inside of a police station, ride around with officers and even catch a bank robber.

