1 officer dies day after San Antonio shooting

- One day after two San Antonio police officers were left in critical condition following a shooting, one of them has died.

The San Antonio Police Department released the following statement on its Facebook page:

It is with heavy hearts that we share that our brother, Officer Miguel I. Moreno, #1603, succumbed to his injuries and passed away at 1111 hrs.

Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

SAPD Chief William McManus said during a news conference on Thursday that Moreno and another officer were shot during a stop and one suspect was shot as well. The officers were on directed patrol and stopped two individuals. When the officers exited the patrol vehicle, one suspect opened fire and struck the officers, Chief McManus explained. The officers returned fire and struck the suspect,

One of the officers was shot in the head and the other officer was struck in the upper torso. The other suspect who was not injured was taken to homicide investigators.

McManus said Moreno and the other officer are both 9-year veterans of the force.