Sketch released in fatal road rage shooting

- Police in West Goshen Township are investigating a suspected road rage incident that left an 18-year-old West Chester girl dead.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Southbound side of Route 100 near the exit for Pottstown Park.

Police say Bianca Nikol Roberson was driving in a green Chevy Malibu when she was passed by a red pickup truck. It’s at that time, police believe the driver of the truck opened fire on Roberson and struck her in the head.

After the shooting, Roberson’s car veered off the highway, striking a tree.

Authorities are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of the red pickup truck that fled the scene following the incident. A photo retrieved from traffic camera data, police say the victim's car and the red pickup truck can be seen in the lower left-hand corner.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Goshen Police Department Traffic Safety Division at 610-696-7400 or via email at trafficsafety@westgoshen.org

The suspect has been described by police as a white male in his 30s or 40s. The truck was last seen exiting Route 202 southbound at Paoli Pike.

Roberson had just graduated from Rustin High School. The school reached out to students and families Thursday offering grief counseling for Roberson’s classmates.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help support Roberson's family.