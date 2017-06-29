Water main break sends water into the air in King of Prussia

- SKYFOX was over the scene of a large water main break in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania early Thursday morning.

The main broke near West 8th Street and Moore Road around 8 a.m.

Construction crews could be seen working in the area near where the break occurred, but it is not yet known what caused the break.

Utility crews responded to the scene and were able to shut the water off around 9 a.m.

There is not yet word on how many residents, if any, may have been affected by the break.