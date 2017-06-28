Brush fire scorches Burbank hillside; 80 percent contained

- About 50 firefighters remained Thursday at the scene of a three-alarm brush fire that scorched about 10 acres on a hillside in Burbank.

The firefighters were there to guard against flareups from the non- injury fire, which prompted mandatory evacuations Wednesday as flames burned close to homes.

The blaze was reported about 3 p.m. Wednesday near the 1000 block of Hamlin Place. About 150 firefighters battled the fire, which was 80 percent contained as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Battalion Chief Ron Barone of the Burbank Fire Department.

Barone credited ground-based firefighters' structure-protection efforts and water drops by helicopters from the Los Angeles city and county fire departments with stopping the blaze before any homes were burned.

Mandatory evacuations were issued by police for Viewcrest Drive and Howard Court and Haven Way and Reynolds Drive and road closures were in effect on Irving Drive east of Kenneth Road and on Joaquin Drive at Haven Way.

An evacuation center was established at McCambridge Recreation Center at 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd. But all evacuations were lifted around 8:30 p.m., police said, and all roads were opened about 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Barone said.

